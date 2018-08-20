SiFive
SiFive and Open-Silicon, two global giants of the semiconductor industry started their six-city RISC-V Tech Symposium Tour from Hyderabad. The Tech Symposium was attended by industry leaders and dignitaries such as Shri MM Pallam Raju, Former Union Minister, Government of India; Mr. Keshav Dattatreya Nayak, Scientist and Former Director General DRDO; Manu Verma, Sr. Manager, Product Marketing, Microsemi Corporation; Varma Konala, Business Head, Smart Devices, Intel Corporation; Kunal Ghosh, Director & Co-Founder, VSD and Anagha Ghosh, Business Head & Co-Founder, VLSI System Design along with Dr. Krste Asanovic, Chairman of RISC-V Foundation and Mr. Sunil Shenoy, VP of Hardware Engineering, SiFive.
At the event, SiFive also announced first of its kind Design Contest in India. The Design Contest aims to enable some of the most underutilized ideas from academia, students, research institutions and open source communities. SiFive will collaborate with the best ideas and provide the winners’ access to custom CPU IP, design support, and help in delivering working samples for the chip. The contest will run from 21st August till 30th November 2018.
Open-Silicon is a semiconductor solutions company founded in 2003 to provide traditional ASIC design, derivative and platform custom SoCs, and deliver fully tested silicon and platforms. Open-Silicon’s OpenMODEL™ is the semiconductor industry’s first end-to-end custom SoC development solution to select best-in-class technology from the open market and apply it through an engineering process focused on three goals: low total cost of ownership, high schedule predictability, and high reliability. The company has successfully completed 300+ designs and shipped over 135 million custom SoCs/ASICs to date. Link: https://www.open-silicon.com/
SiFive is the first fabless provider of customized semiconductors based on the open RISC-V instruction set architecture. The SiFive SaaS-based platform enables fast access to custom RISC-V IP cores, subsystems and robust design platforms. SiFive democratizes access to custom silicon by helping system designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized RISC-V based semiconductors. Link: https://www.sifive.com/
|Image Caption : From L to R: Swamy Irrinki, Senior Director of Marketing, Open-Silicon, Shri MM Pallam Raju, Former Union Minister, Government of India, Mr. Krste Asanovic, Chairman of RISC V Foundation, Mr. Keshav Dattatreya Nayak, Scientist and Former Director General DRDO and Mr. Sunil Shenoy, VP of Hardware Engineering, SiFive
