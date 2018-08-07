Rebot Pet bottle Crushing Machine was inaugurated by Yuvasena Chief Aaditya Thackeray on 3rd August 2018 at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar, Mumbai in august presence of Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman of Siddhivinayak Trust (State Minister Status) and entire trust board.



This machine was donated by Reliance Industries Limited and will be maintained by Beach Warriors NGO of Chinu Kwatra.



This Machine is manufactured by Wildwest Innovation and it can crush 4000 bottles per day. It rewards the people who bring the bottles for crushing with discount coupons.



Arvind Shah of Wildwest has installed 150+ machines across India and out of which 40 are in Mumbai.



Pet collected in this machine is shredded onsite and used to make fiber and subsequently clothes and bags from it.



VIPs present at the event included Dy. Mayor Worlikar, Bruhad Mumbai Gujarati Samaj President Hemraj Shah, MLA Sada Sarvankar as well as Reliance team consisting of Dr Habbu, VP Apoorva Shah, and VP Bharat Mehta.