Razorpay, India’s First Converged Payments Solution Company has been recognized among ‘India’s Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces’ by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute. Great Place to Work recognition is one of the most prestigious workplace achievements for an organization across the globe and Razorpay has been ranked 25th as India’s Best Companies (Mid-Size) to work for. The recognition is bestowed after a careful assessment of various parameters including level of trust that the employees feel towards the management, respect and fairness at workplace, the sense of pride they feel for being associated with the Company and the overall workplace camaraderie.



Speaking on building a high-trust, high-performance culture at Razorpay, Anuradha Bharat, Head of People Operations, said, “Being recognized as one of India’s Great Mid-Size companies to work for is truly humbling and encouraging at the same time. It is a strong testimony of the trust and confidence that our employees invest in us. Over the last three years, we have put in efforts towards cultivating a culture of ownership and belongingness amongst employees, ensuring they get ample opportunities to grow and lead impactful careers. This ranking is indicative that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights.”



While Razorpay breeds a transparent work culture, encouraging employees to develop the hunger to learn and do more, the company is also known for its employee friendly work culture and a low attrition rate. Razorpay has achieved many significant milestones early on in their journey, witnessing growth both in terms of market share and mindspace with customers and industry peers alike.



GPTW is globally recognised for its rigorous and objective methodology for identifying and defining great workplaces across business and government organisations. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 58 countries, choose Great Place to Work®, for assessment, benchmarking, and recognition. Great Place to Work® Institute’s methodology is globally considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces – 2018 have been identified from the companies having employee strength between 100 to 500 employees.

About Razorpay Software Private Limited



Razorpay, India’s first Converged Payments Solution company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Beyond payment acceptance via Credit/Debit Card, Net banking, Digital Wallets & UPI, Razorpay helps businesses manage cash flows, disbursement of money; automate NEFT and bank wires and collection of scheduled payments among others. Established in 2014, the company has over 100,000 online businesses on board. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar & Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of $31.5 million through Series A & Series B funding. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24×7 support, one-line integration code and superior checkout experiences.



About Great Place to Work® Institute



Great Place to Work® Institute is a global management research and consulting firm dedicated towards enabling organizations achieve business objectives by building better workplaces. GPTW is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the Best Workplaces across the globe through our best workplaces lists. Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 7000 organizations globally every year to help them assess, change, learn and share.