Rapaport Laboratory (RapLab) is pleased to announce the use of the Vision360 diamond photography system to capture video images. The images are available for desktop and mobile viewing for diamonds graded by RapLab. A scannable QR code on the physical report and a link from the raplab.com website enable easy access to the videos.

Vision360 is an automatic video and imaging system for diamonds and jewelry. The high quality 360° photography creates an interactive three-dimensional online view of the diamond. Users can assess diamonds and jewelry online from anywhere in the world, as if they were examining it in person. Buyers can see the diamond's shape, clarity and cut in detail, allowing them to make confident purchases. Additional information about Vision360 is available at v360.in.

A high volume of diamond buyers use the 360° videos on a regular basis with many linking the videos directly to the RapNet Diamond Trading Network on www.rapnet.com and embedding the videos into their own websites.



RapLab condemns the current practice of touching up or “photoshopping” diamond images that are meant for B2B trading, especially doctored images that could be paired with a certificate. The Vision360 device allows RapLab clients to provide the market and their clients with honest, accurate and trustworthy visualization of diamonds.

“Diamond buyers want to use the best technology to view and evaluate diamonds before they purchase. Vision 360° provides a detailed scan of the diamond showing positive qualities as well as imperfections, enabling buyers to make smart decisions, faster. We are pleased to provide Vision 360° technology in Mumbai and will be expanding the imaging service to our Surat offices,” said Sathi Nair, Managing Director of Rapaport India.

Clients wishing to scan their diamonds are invited to contact their local Rapaport Office or email [email protected]. V360 imaging is currently provided for RapLab graded diamonds. For more information about RapLab’s services please visit www.raplab.com.

About the Rapaport Group

The Rapaport Group is a global provider of added value services that support the development of ethical, transparent, competitive and efficient diamond and jewelry markets. Established in 1978, the Rapaport Price List is the primary source of diamond price and market information. Group activities include Rapaport Information Services, Rapaport Magazine, and Diamonds.net, providing news, analysis and research; RapNet – the world’s largest diamond trading network – www.rapnet.com; Rapaport Laboratory Services provides GIA and Rapaport gemological services; and Rapaport Trading and Auction Services specializing in recycled diamonds and jewelry. The Group supports over 20,000 clients in 121 countries and has offices in New York, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Ramat Gan, Mumbai, Surat, Dubai and Hong Kong. Additional information is available at www.diamonds.net.