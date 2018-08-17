After amazing people with unique and fabulous varieties of Rakhi for brother and Rakhi gifts collection, Rakhibazaar.com is all set to cheer up customers again by enabling them with Rakhi same day delivery services. This is one of the much-needed services offered by the portal to address the issues of orders with urgent delivery needs. In fact, there is an exclusive line of Express Rakhi delivery at the portal with fabulous Rakhi and gifting solutions to choose and order online. Boasting to a wide and speedy delivery network, the portal assures the delivery of such orders with same day or next day delivery to the specified address across the nation.

Rakhibazaar.com is making incessant efforts to make Raksha Bandhan celebration jovial and memorable for every brother and sister with its extensive and unmatched range. Like every year, the portal has come up with its extensive line of Rakhi gifts and Rakhi for brother comprising heart winning products. Leveraging on the prompt delivery services of the portal, people can now send Rakhi online with same day delivery services and use the last minute opportunity to deliver happiness and affectionate wishes to brother residing far away.

When being discussed about the Same Day Rakhi Delivery service, Mr. Deelip Kumar, the CEO of Rakhibazaar.com stated, “Every year, the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great gusto by the Hindu Indian families. This auspicious day celebrates the brother-sister bond and revives their relationship with memorable moments of togetherness. Thus, brother and sister share Raksha Bandhan gifts among each other. But, for those who missed out the best time to order for Rakhi or gifts for Raksha Bandhan 2018, the portal is enabling them with Rakhi same day delivery service. It can be because of some sudden change in the plans or because of forgetting to place Rakhi order at the right time that one can find sending Rakhi to brother via same day delivery services as a last minute rescue. And, to make on-time reach of same day or express Rakhi delivery to the specified address, we at Rakhibazaar.com maintain a very strong and widespread delivery network across the nation. This way, we are adding a feather to the range of our offerings and also providing superlative Rakhi shopping experience to the customers.”

Keeping in tune to the latest trends and huge demands of specific Rakhi or gifting options, Rakhibazaar.com curated the range of Rakhi Express Delivery with some popularly preferred option like-



Rakhi with Sweets:

The most popular Rakhi gifting needs of the customers is fulfilled in the Express Rakhi delivery range with ample of choices for Rakhi with sweet combos. Therefore, people can buy Rakhi with Kaju Katli, Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun, Soan Papdi and plenty more. Also, there are plentiful choices for Rakhi with sweet hampers as well.

Rakhi Gift Hampers:

For sisters having many brothers or if willing to give big Raksha Bandhan surprise to brother, the range of Rakhi gift hampers is for them to explore and shop online the best Rakhi gift for brother comprising a wide array of product selections to shop online.

Rakhi with Chocolates:

Another very popularly searched and bought gift combo is Rakhi with chocolate that is available at Rakhibazaar.com in fabulous and numerous options that are hard to find anywhere else. With a beautiful Rakhi, there are selections for combo of Rakhi with Ferrero Rocher, Dairymilk, Five-Star, Bournville, Cadbury Silk and plenty of other chocolaty delights.

Rakhi with Flowers:

For sisters with wish of greeting brother with heart-winning combo of Rakhi with Flowers, Rakhibazaar.com will be fulfilling their needs with an exclusive range of Rakhi with Flower combos. Thus, one can buy Rakhi with Carnation flowers, Rakhi with Roses, Rakhi with Lilies, Rakhi with Gerbera and plentiful options alike.

Rakhi with Dry Fruits:

To meet the demands of caring sisters, the portal renders them myriads of options for Rakhi with dry fruit combos to make choice for and buy from the Express Rakhi delivery range. A beautiful Rakhi with dry fruits like almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts, raisins and plenty more are there to make the selection from. Also, there are choices for Rakhi with dry fruit box, Rakhi with dry fruits platter, potli bags, bowl set and much more to explore.

About Rakhibazaar.com

Rakhibazaar.com is one of the most reputed and competitive online Rakhi shopping websites in India. The futuristic approach and speedy services of the portal is persistently mounting the level of Rakhi shopping experience for the people in India and worldwide. After gaining a lot of applause for bringing extensive and fabulous Rakhi collection and gift ranges for the festivity, the portal is making stringent efforts in delivering superlative services with Same Day Rakhi delivery services nationwide. Along with beautiful options like Designer Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Kids Rakhi, Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi and more, the online store is offering Rakhi with cake, Rakhi with Chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, flowers and other wonderful combos and hampers online. For more about the Rakhi shopping store, visit – https://www.rakhibazaar.com/