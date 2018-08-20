India Global
|
During India Day Parade in New York, US Congresswomen Carolyn B. Maloney said, "#Gandhi's historic Satyagraha Movement of nonviolent resistance inspired a nation and the world. His impact deserves recognition, which is why I'm introducing legislation to posthumously award him the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the US."
Mr Prasoon Sharma said it will be a historic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth anniversary (Oct 2, 2018). Today’s world critically needs Gandhian principle’s of non-violence and peace.
|
Rabindra Jha, CEO Image Creations, ,+91-9899235055
|Image Caption : Mr Prasoon Sharma with US Congresswomen Carolyn B Maloney in India Day Parade, New York
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Mr Prasoon Sharma and Vatsal Seth
|click for high-res image