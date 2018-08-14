Nutrela, the largest soya selling food brand in the country has announced Madhuri Dixit Nene as its first Brand Ambassador. The alliance is aimed at promoting Soya as the most ‘Dhakaad’ (powerful) as well as healthy protein meal option at the disposal of mothers for their children. Nutrela Soya with 52% ‘Dhakaad’ protein has more protein as compared to milk, dal or eggs, and is also 100% vegetarian.



Speaking of the association, Satendra Aggarwal – COO said, “Nutrela is an iconic brand with a rich history of 3 decades of trust and leadership in the Indian food market. We are now proud to have Madhuri Dixit Nene as the first Brand Ambassador of Nutrela. She is a perfect fit for our brand, being a renowned Bollywood star and also a caring mother. Through this association, we want to spread awareness among mothers about the benefits of soya as protein rich, healthy, tasty, versatile and convenient meal option for their children.”



“I am elated to be associated with Nutrela. Being a mother, I can easily relate to the recurring challenge every mom faces to prepare something different, tasty as well as healthy for their children. This is where Nutrela comes to the rescue, as soya is not only one of the best sources of protein; but also a variety of dishes can be prepared with it. Indeed with Nutrela ‘Healthy Rehna Simple Hai’ (Staying Healthy is Simple),” commented Madhuri Dixit Nene.



“According to a recent IMRB study over 70% of the Indian diet is protein deficient and we all know that protein is the most important nutrient that human body needs daily. Hence, there is a social angle of promoting the brand as well. Nutrela with 52% ‘Dhakaad’ protein is the best meal choice for addressing the growing issue of protein deficiency in children. We are sure to ride on Madhuri Dixit’s immense popularity to spread this message effectively across the length and breadth of the country,” explains Darshan Panchal, GM – Marketing.



“This is indeed an exciting chapter in Nutrela’s prolific journey till date in the Indian food market. With Madhuri’s powerful star status, we are sure to build the soya category and further expand our leadership position in the Indian market,” elucidates Makarand Shastri – National Sales Head.



Nutrela will soon launch a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene encompassing TV, print, outdoor, digital and other media.

About Nutrela

Nutrela is the largest selling soya foods brand in the country, with more than 50% market share. It has over 30 years of heritage in providing consumers a healthier option in their diet. In today’s hectic lifestyle the challenge is to serve healthy and tasty dishes to your family. Nutrela understands this challenge and offers its consumers a healthier and tasty option for every consumption. It is the highest source of protein, which provides 52% protein in every meal.

