MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, conducted a knowledge session on "Moving Beyond the Bubble – Towards Technology Enabled Assessments" at Global Educators Fest 2018 in Udaipur recently. It was conducted to familiarize educators with technology for student assessment and the benefits of technology driven assessments for improved learning. The session with school leaders generated a lot of interest in the NIIT Nguru Assessment suite.

Assessment and feedback are pivotal to the experience of learning. The way students are assessed shapes their understanding of the concepts and curriculum, influences thought process and determines learning progress and outcomes. Harnessing the power of technology, NIIT Nguru Assessment suite offers comprehensive K-12 assessments across all subjects delivered through an easy-to-use web-based solution that supports educators in making informed decisions and guides students towards success. The analytics and data from the Assessment system accelerates learning for both teachers and students by allowing for shorter, more effective assessments and fine-tuning of learning progressions.

Practice Plus – Step towards mastery is a K-12 practice and assessment platform by NIIT Nguru that helps students achieve higher levels of Learning & Mastery of concepts through practice & assessment is used by 2,829,26 students. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student's performance.

Elaborating on the rationale behind holding the session, Mr. Pradeep Narayanan, Head MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “Assessment is a critical step in the learning process. It determines whether the learning objectives of the curricula have been met. It also helps teachers in making informed decisions to guide students towards success. To this end, NIIT Nguru Assessments focus on making students’ learning process visible so that teaching strategies can be selected to support an appropriate course for future learning.”

NIIT Nguru is a holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, thus bringing back the joy of learning for students.

As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), is providing technology-based learning to around 2,000 private schools across India, reaching out to more than a million students. The futuristic NIIT Nguru range of learning solutions for schools comprises Interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software.



MLSL, builds on the strong lineage of NIIT's School Learning business. Started in 1990, as NIIT's foray into School Learning, the company has provided technology-based education to over 17,000 schools in India, Bhutan, South Africa and the Middle East, impacting more than 10 million students.



NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT Nguru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleventh consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for 'Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.

