In pursuit of its goal of technological dominance in the field of Digital Assets, MoonX has initiated a strategic tie-up with aSSIST (The Seoul School of Integrated Science and Technology) in South Korea.
MoonX is also leveraging its nanosecond response time. This is light years ahead of traditional exchanges like Nasdaq, ICE, LSE. A clear indication that the future lies with truly decentralised exchanges.
"Our brand is about creating a decentralized economy by not charging fees but providing members with Moon Money equivalent to shares within the company. We are doing away with employer-employee and customer-business owner relationships to create a more peer-to-peer, equal relationship, offering our co-owners the fastest and most secure exchange technology verified by independent third-party experts," says Dr. Nithin Palavalli, MoonX Founding Chief Executive.
MoonX is funded by BCH Angel Fund (backed by IDG & BITMAIN) and Fission Capital (backed by Shenbo of Fenbushi). Other investors include NGC (Neo Global Capital), Node Capital, DHVC, Pre Angel, Linear VC, Du Capital, FTIG and 20 more.
Website: www.moon.family
