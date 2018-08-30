WBR Corp
WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized a mega event “Millennium Brilliance Awards” in Jaipur. The event was held for two days in which 1st day was dedicated for a fashion show and 2nd day was the award ceremony. The splendid fashion show showcased top designers and models. Bollywood Diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was the celebrity chief guest who had felicitated all the award winners.
The next version of this gala celebration will take place in Mumbai in September 2018.
|Image Caption : Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra at Millennium Brilliance Awards
