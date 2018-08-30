WBR Corp, one of the reputed branding companies in Asia, has recently organized a mega event “Millennium Brilliance Awards” in Jaipur. The event was held for two days in which 1st day was dedicated for a fashion show and 2nd day was the award ceremony. The splendid fashion show showcased top designers and models. Bollywood Diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was the celebrity chief guest who had felicitated all the award winners.



“Millennium Brilliance” was organized on 28th July 2018 at ‘Clarks Amer in Jaipur. The gala ceremony was star-spangled and was focused on providing excellent networking opportunity between corporates and personalities from different sectors of the Industry. The main organizers, sponsors and partners of this event include Vishal Chain & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. that is manufacturer, wholesaler & exporter of gold Jewellery, Sasha Media Solution Pvt. Ltd, WBR Corp and Beauty & the Beast magazine.



Famous designers like Sumit Das Gupta, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Aasif Merchant, Kirti Rathore, Aslam Masood Khan were the main participants of the fashion show. Apart from this, DJ Ali Merchant has rocked the 27th July Cocktail DJ Night with his numbers and Rashmeet Kaur rocked the event with her live performance.



Some of the winners of this prestigious award included: 24 Karat Cash for Gold, Canvas International School, Ms. Kulsum Parvez (Kulsum Parvez Makeup Studio), Ms. Lavanya Karthikeyan (Laavi Pink Trends for Bridal), Tamalika's Professional Makeup Institute, Mr. Hardik Malde (Hardik Malde's Hair Castle), Mr. Siddharth Jaiswal (Makeup Artist), Ogen Infosystem, Mr. Tarun Ahuja (Peak Performance Trainings), Amit Makeoverz etc.

The next version of this gala celebration will take place in Mumbai in September 2018.

About WBR Corp

A leading Brand Consulting & Research firms in Asia. Our company's main strengths are its service and reputation. Our Company believes in working together for a same goal to achieve it effectively and efficiently. Our team have years of experience in brand building and making long strategies for enhancing the business growth. Our intelligence and expertise in this field helps us to take your company to another level. We have rendered our services to a number of reputed companies across Asia. For more details about WBR Corp, please log on to www.wbrcorp.org