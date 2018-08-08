Microland, a Digital Accelerator, today announced its partnership with PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), a leading technology platform provider, to launch a new set of IIoT services and solutions including IIoT Data Interoperability Powered by KepServerEx, Equipment Optimization Powered by Thingworx, and Thingworx System Integration Services.



The partnership brings together Microland’s IT-OT integration capabilities along with PTC’s industrial automation platforms, resulting in integrated Industrial IoT solutions to drive higher efficiencies, increase productivity and reduce operational risk. It further allows both the companies to leverage complementary resources, technologies to expand and strengthen Industrial IoT footprint and create joint go-to-market strategies.



“This partnership provides us the opportunity to leverage PTC’s Thingworx platform to build smart, connected IoT solutions. It enhances Microland’s IoT capabilities enabling us to deliver improved customer experience and optimize business processes for our clients. Additionally, the initiative strengthens our platform agnostic stance, providing clients the flexibility to choose an IoT platform that is tailor-made for their business needs,” said Manjanath Nayak – Sr. VP, Global Head, IIoT business.



Kalyan Sridhar, Country Manager, PTC India said, “Microland is known for constantly enhancing and enabling digital transformation across the world with latest technologies. With the integration of ThingWorx, Microland will be able to utilize the latest Industry 4.0 technologies and significantly improve productivity, innovation and operational efficiency. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Microland that leverages the expertise and learnings of both organization to build the foundations for accelerated IoT adoption globally.”



ThingWorx was purpose-built from the ground up for the Internet of Things. It contains the most complete set of integrated IoT-specific development tools and capabilities available, offering the industry’s deepest functional capabilities. ThingWorx makes it easy to develop and deliver powerful Enterprise IoT solutions that deliver transformative business value.

ThingWorx platform will leverage Industry 4.0 technologies – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to reduce product failures

Reduce downtime caused by unplanned events by sending breaking news alerts of the errors to the proper parties and predict the amount of time until a system fails

Improve the quality of products by providing a full digital reporting of products produced

Reduce delays in decision making by enabling team members with real-time detailed data and creating dynamic visualizations of the status of production systems

Identify trouble spots within the facility by observing real-time data on the factory floor with augmented reality (AR), providing a bird’s eye view

Microland’s Industrial IoT Professional Services, launched in October 2017, offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to support the acceleration of operation and business outcomes through the latest IIoT technology and holistic system integration approach. It works with global clients to maximize efficiencies across the CIO and COO ecosystems with their cross-sectional skillsets in IT and OT.

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.



For more info: http://www.microland.com



PTC has the most robust Internet of Things technology in the world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based PLM. Now our leading IoT and AR platform and field-proven solutions bring together the physical and digital worlds to reinvent the way you create, operate, and service products. With PTC, global manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the IoT today and drive the future of innovation.



For more info: https://www.ptc.com/