Zapr
|
Max Bupa, India’s premium health insurance brand, launched a new product ‘GoActive’ earlier this year. With new-age offers like ‘OPD visits & diagnostics’, ‘personalised health coaching’, early age enrolment discount under ‘AdvantAGE’, ‘I-Protect’, ‘behavioural counselling’, among others, they wanted to ensure higher recall among priority markets and create differentiation from other insurance brands who were advertising on television during the same time.
Zapr is a fast-growing media-tech startup funded by 21st Century Fox, Flipkart, Saavn and is backed by several iconic angel investors with the vision of being the world’s largest offline media consumption repository. Zapr bridges the gap between the offline and online worlds by enabling TV-to-Mobile audience engagement. Over the past few months, we’ve worked with all major players in the industry: 150+ brands from every nook and corner of the Indian consumer market, broadcasters, agencies, media buyers and research companies.
To receive news and updates on Zapr Media Labs, follow us here:
Max Bupa a 51:49 joint venture brings together a combination of Bupa’s health insurance and customer service expertise with Max India’s understanding and experience of the Indian health and insurance sectors. Max Bupa offers quality health insurance services through a dedicated team of over 1900 people and its network of 29 offices across 19 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat, Kochi, Kolkata, Patna, Goa, Gurugram, Lucknow, Vadodara, Thane and Jodhpur. Max Bupa offers individual and family-oriented health insurance policies for Indians across all age groups. Max Bupa has a direct working relationship with a network of over 4000 top quality hospitals and healthcare. Over the last seven years, Max Bupa has introduced many innovative offerings that cater to the evolving health needs of various customer segments. For more details about the company and a list of all our network hospitals please visit www.maxbupa.com.
About Max India Limited
Max India, the holding company of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living and equal joint venture partner in Max Healthcare, is focused on health and allied businesses. Max Healthcare and Max Bupa Health Insurance are joint ventures with global leaders, Life Healthcare (South Africa) and Bupa Finance Plc. (UK), respectively. These businesses have well-entrenched positions in their respective categories and are recognized for their outstanding service standards. The Company owns and actively manages a 49.70% percent stake in Max Healthcare, a 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance and a 100% stake in Antara Senior Living. Max India is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange.
About Bupa
Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives. With no shareholders, our customers are our absolute focus. We reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. We have 16.5m health insurance customers, provide healthcare for 10.6m people in our clinics and hospitals, and look after over 22,000 aged care residents. We employ around 80,000 people, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Hong Kong, Chile, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, India and the USA.
Health insurance is around 70% of our business. In a number of countries, we also run clinics, dental centres, hospitals and care homes and villages.
|
Dhruva Shetty,
|
Zohra Merchant,