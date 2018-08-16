Max Bupa, India’s premium health insurance brand, launched a new product ‘GoActive’ earlier this year. With new-age offers like ‘OPD visits & diagnostics’, ‘personalised health coaching’, early age enrolment discount under ‘AdvantAGE’, ‘I-Protect’, ‘behavioural counselling’, among others, they wanted to ensure higher recall among priority markets and create differentiation from other insurance brands who were advertising on television during the same time.



Speaking on the association, Anika Agarwal- Senior Vice President and Head-Marketing, Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “Zapr has played a pivotal role in our recent campaign ‘GoActive’ and enabled us to reach our priority audience. Through the campaign, we could reach 1.6 million unique individuals which subsequently empowered us to get 30.3% growth in our overall social media traffic in just a month.”



Max Bupa approached Zapr Media Labs for a cross-screen solution to reach priority TV audiences: people who watched the brand’s ads, competitor commercials and even viewers of non-direct but relevant brand categories such as jewellery, travel and tourism and baby products. The mobile videos garnered 41.24% completion rates when displayed on Facebook and on any mobile app opened during the campaign (e-commerce, games, utility, etc.). This means nearly half of the users who engaged watched it till the end, suggesting high interest among target groups.



How we did it: The TV tiebreaker on Mobile garners 41% higher sales prospects



Using deep neural networks and collaborative filtering approaches based on media consumption habits of users, Zapr identified audiences located only in metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai with an added demographic filter of ‘males and females aged 30 and above’. This way, we reached audiences who are in the prime of their careers and are most likely to afford insurance premiums given their urban status. In less than twenty days, the campaign achieved 2.3x higher recall for the brand leading to a 3.1x jump in purchase intent among those who engaged via Zapr mobile platform, compared to those who were not exposed to the ads on TV.



Deepak Baid, COO, Zapr Media Labs said, “For the first time, brands can measure and even amplify top-of-mind recall among their offline priority audiences. Competition can be assessed deterministically, and action can be taken across multiple screens to ensure real ROIs for marketing campaigns. As a result, Max Bupa witnessed 26% growth in website traffic (3x previous visit rates) and generated 41% higher prospects.”



To read the complete Max Bupa case study, click here .

About Zapr Media Labs

Zapr is a fast-growing media-tech startup funded by 21st Century Fox, Flipkart, Saavn and is backed by several iconic angel investors with the vision of being the world’s largest offline media consumption repository. Zapr bridges the gap between the offline and online worlds by enabling TV-to-Mobile audience engagement. Over the past few months, we’ve worked with all major players in the industry: 150+ brands from every nook and corner of the Indian consumer market, broadcasters, agencies, media buyers and research companies.



Zapr combines Data Analytics and Ad-technology to solve some of the most challenging problems faced by the Big Media industry globally. Zapr is the only company that measures user-level analytics of TV consumption in India and engages smartphone users via in-house Ad Technology using only Mobile as an advertising medium. To know more about the company, our offerings, careers and work culture, visit: www.zapr.in and blog.zapr.in.

About Max Bupa Health Insurance

Max Bupa a 51:49 joint venture brings together a combination of Bupa’s health insurance and customer service expertise with Max India’s understanding and experience of the Indian health and insurance sectors. Max Bupa offers quality health insurance services through a dedicated team of over 1900 people and its network of 29 offices across 19 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat, Kochi, Kolkata, Patna, Goa, Gurugram, Lucknow, Vadodara, Thane and Jodhpur. Max Bupa offers individual and family-oriented health insurance policies for Indians across all age groups. Max Bupa has a direct working relationship with a network of over 4000 top quality hospitals and healthcare. Over the last seven years, Max Bupa has introduced many innovative offerings that cater to the evolving health needs of various customer segments. For more details about the company and a list of all our network hospitals please visit www.maxbupa.com.

About Max India Limited

Max India, the holding company of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living and equal joint venture partner in Max Healthcare, is focused on health and allied businesses. Max Healthcare and Max Bupa Health Insurance are joint ventures with global leaders, Life Healthcare (South Africa) and Bupa Finance Plc. (UK), respectively. These businesses have well-entrenched positions in their respective categories and are recognized for their outstanding service standards. The Company owns and actively manages a 49.70% percent stake in Max Healthcare, a 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance and a 100% stake in Antara Senior Living. Max India is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange.

About Bupa

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives. With no shareholders, our customers are our absolute focus. We reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. We have 16.5m health insurance customers, provide healthcare for 10.6m people in our clinics and hospitals, and look after over 22,000 aged care residents. We employ around 80,000 people, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Hong Kong, Chile, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, India and the USA.

Health insurance is around 70% of our business. In a number of countries, we also run clinics, dental centres, hospitals and care homes and villages.