Marriott International today announces the opening of Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, in India. This stunning resort property will join the brand’s premier tier of exceptional Sheraton hotels globally, recognized for their enticing destinations, distinguished designs and excellence in service and guest experiences.
With expansive views of the Sea dominating this smorgasbord of colour and textures, the element of the Sun is brought about in a subtle way, with natural, diffused lights & sun lit corridors. Prominent elements of Sand can be found in the rooms and restaurants in the form of cement lamp stands and traditional, stone installations. The flair of the popular South Indian lifestyle can be seen through the rich artwork, copper artifacts and the intricate upholstery of beautiful, net weaved chairs. The show stopper is a stunning copper installation of water buffaloes in the lobby, which are symbolic to the city of Chennai. The lobby itself is designed to replicate the famous South Indian Catamaran, which is very symbolic to the city and the lives of the natives.
Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to explore, relax and enjoy the possibilities of travel at nearly 450 hotels in over 70 countries and territories around the world. Sheraton continues to enhance the brand through innovative guest experience, differentiating design, multi-channel marketing and a sharp focus on service. Sheraton is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer.
To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram.
About Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
