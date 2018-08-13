Kolan India Steps up on the Eco-route, With First of Its Kind Bamboo Baby Wipes

Kolan India, who designed and developed eco-friendly health & hygiene products such as Kolan Bath Wipes, are now introducing first of its kind Bamboo Baby Wipes. Taking forward their commitment to providing 100% natural and hygienic products, the bio-degradable Bamboo Baby Wipes are an extension of the company’s larger vision. Using cutting edge technology, Kolan has been working towards bringing eco-positive products.

Speaking about their mission, Kolan’s Founder and Director Mrs. Manisha Agarwal says, “As I travelled through India over the years, I became aware of the high levels of pollution that was worsening. This prompted me to think of what I could do to make a difference. Since personal hygiene seemed to be a common thread running through, I decided to investigate in an affordable, waterless cleansing system which is eco-positive.”

An estimate by Research and Market has put the global baby wipes market at $4 Billion in 2017. Baby wipes are an essential commodity for most parents, and an increase in the spending power has ensured that more parents are buying disposable wipes. This puts added pressure on the planet, with millions of tons of baby wipes choking sewers or going into landfills.

Kolan Bamboo Baby Wipes provide an all-natural, eco-friendly solution to this environmental concern. These 100% biodegradable baby wipes are made of bamboo fibre that naturally exhibits unique antibacterial, anti-fungal, hypoallergenic & UV protection properties. Every wipe is enriched with Olive Oil, Aloe Vera, and Jojoba Oil to nourish and moisturize the baby’s soft skin. The wipes are also parabens, alcohol, and rinse-free.

A single pack of Kolan Bamboo Baby Wipe is competitively priced at Rs. 225 and contains 80 pH-balanced wipes. Pack of 3 and pack of 5 offers major savings, being priced at Rs. 599 and Rs. 950 respectively.

The USP of Kolan Bamboo Baby Wipes is the process through which they are created. Being a sustainable and hardy plant, bamboo needs minimal care and protection and lends itself perfectly for disposable products. This quality ensures that the entire wipe gets totally broken down and is recycled into the soil. Natural bamboo fibre used to make these wipes are strong, yet soft and silky to touch, and perfect for baby skin.

Kolan India aims at providing better personal hygiene, along with caring for the planet. “If I can help raise awareness about the protection of our environment, then I would’ve fulfilled my personal mission,” says Manisha.

These wipes are available on Kolan’s website www.kolan.co.in and leading Baby & Kids product e-commerce portals Firstcry.