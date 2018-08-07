Shop at www.JBL.com and get unbeatable inaugural discounts – up to 50% off on all audio products, starting August 7, 2018

JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone launched exclusively on this website

HARMAN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets has launched JBL’s online brand store – www.JBL.com in India. As part of the inaugural promotion, two new JBL products – JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone were launched on this website.

JBL.com has announced an exciting four-day mega sale starting August 7, 2018 for all its sound savvy customers. All JBL products from this date will be available at a massive discount of upto 50%*, till 10th August. Additionally, to ensure long-term benefits for its customers, products purchased during this period will carry an extended one-year warranty. And the gifts don’t stop coming for that shopping. A discount of 10% will be applicable on payments made through HDFC credit cards. Along with this, every 50th customer is slated to win the sleek and stylish JBL Sports Headphones – for all the long walks and super-chill Sunday afternoons!

The online brand store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products – from headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers to home and multimedia solutions. From pre-sales previews of upcoming products to exclusive new product releases, customers will get the best deals and a rich and interactive experience on this platform.

"JBL is the most popular consumer audio brand in India. JBL.com will provide the best price, expedited shipping and exclusive promotions for our customers. Importantly, consumers can be confident that they are buying an authentic product with professional after-sales support," said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

New Products

The all-new JBL GO+ is an all-in-one speaker solution. JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones and tablets and is powered by a rechargeable battery that delivers up to 5 hours of playtime. It is also equipped with a convenient noise-cancelling speakerphone, allowing the user to pick up calls without turning the speaker off. Available in three vibrant colors with a smooth and durable, double-injection finishing, the JBL GO+ provides exciting, eye-catching contrast that easily complements anyone’s style. It comes with a built-in strap-hook and optional carrying strap. Available exclusively at www.JBL.com. MRP in India: Rs. 3499.

JBL T205 BT with JBL Pure Bass Sound is a lightweight, comfortable and compact headphone. Under the premium metalized housing, a pair of 12.5 mm drivers punch out some serious bass, while the soft, ergonomically shaped earbuds ensure the listening experience remains comfortable for long-listening hours. In addition, a single-button remote lets the user control music playback, as well as answer calls on the fly with the built-in microphone. Available exclusively at www.JBL.com. MRP in India: Rs. 2999.

Learn more about JBL’s ‘Buy Authentic – Buy Safe’ initiative here: https://in.jbl.com/buy-authentic.html.

* T&C apply.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About HARMAN India

HARMAN started its operation in India in 2009 and has been at the core of innovations and transformation from a hardware-focused company to a software- and services-driven business. The company has more than 9000 employees across eight cities in India. In line with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision, HARMAN has invested significant resources in building its R&D and manufacturing capabilities in India, including a state-of-the-art factory in Pune, Maharashtra that delivers cutting-edge infotainment and audio solutions for HARMAN’s automotive partners, including TATA Motors. HARMAN is proud to support many community efforts and initiatives, such as A.R. Rahman’s Sunshine Orchestra, Pune’s Gaana Saraswati Mahotsava and Mrs. Arundhati Nag’s Rangashankara theatre in Bengaluru. Consumers in India can buy JBL products on our e-commerce website www.JBL.com.

