Inventure Academy, International School in Bangalore glories at the WE Model United Nations (WEMUN) Expo 2018 that took place in Beijing where students from 30 countries competed for the title. Around 900 delegates participated at WEMUN 2018.

Team Inventure bagged 10 out of 12 awards including the most coveted WEMUN award for Best Delegation beating reigning champions the All-American Team who have been champions since 2012.

On winning, Nooraine Fazal, Founding CEO & Managing Trustee, Inventure Academy says, "In a world which is increasingly voting for autocratic leaders, “strong men”, and getting polarised, it is important for children to learn how true democracy works and the benefit of global institutions such as the United Nations. It is critical for our children to learn the power of collaborating effectively with other leaders & nations to find solutions for the many problems that we face as humanity. In addition, China is now well on its way to establishing itself as a super power, perhaps even displacing the US hegemony. It is therefore good for our students to get exposure to China & establish friendships with Chinese students."

Inventure Academy has been participating at WEMUN for the last three years. The school won Outstanding Delegation Award, besides bagging 15 individual awards. A team of eight Inventure delegates won four awards at WEMUN 2017.

Arya Murthy, Grade 10, Best Delegate says, "WEMUN was my first international MUN, and it has been an unforgettable experience. I learnt to work with people from different cultures and develop my critical thinking and negotiating skills. Everyone on the team supported each other through all the work and frustration of the committee. By the end of the conference, I felt immensely proud – of my own achievement and the incredible performance of our entire delegation. I got to meet some amazing people and open my mind to new experiences."

Kaavya Mundkur, Grade 9, Best Delegate says, "WEMUN taught me a lot more than just the issue in the Central African Republic, the most important being that I should not presume to know how other delegates will be until I actually meet them, as each delegate is unique! My committee focused a lot on consensus and I ended up learning how to negotiate effectively despite language and other cultural barriers."

Dhruv Iyengar, Grade 9 – Best Delegate says, "WEMUN Expo 2018 (Council for the European Union): This was my first international conference and just my second MUN overall. Overall, it was one of the most amazing and best-learning experiences of my life. I learnt that diplomacy extends beyond the four walls of committee to all parts of our lives. I met new people from different cultures and faced new challenges which allowed me to tap into potential I had not previously realised."

Anjali Agarwal, Grade 12, Honourable Mention says, "Attending a conference like WEMUN was enthralling experience for me. It was my first international conference so I was able to meet people from around the globe with different perspectives and approaches to problems. There were many challenges during the conferences because of being in a different country, and I absolutely loved it! I made many new friends from China and was exposed to their different cultures and interests."



About Inventure Academy

Inventure Academy is a Pre K – Grade 12 International School, established in 2005, located on Whitefield-Sarjapur Road, and ranked among the top ten co-ed day schools in India, and second in Karnataka by the EducationWorld C-Fore Survey. Inventure Academy’s unique curriculum, which equips children with 21st Century life skills, is focused on the holistic development of children, with the expectation that each child will flourish in academics, sports, and other co-curricular spheres. Inventure Academy offers Pre K-12 curriculum, based on guidelines from IGCSE, A/AS Levels from CIE and CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination). The school has an affiliation with both examining boards.

Website: https://www.inventureacademy.com/

About WEMUN

The WEMUN Expo is an internationally recognized Model United Nations platform headquartered in Beijing, China. Since 2007, they have hosted the WEMUN Expo Conference, a collaborative effort between Boston University, the University of Chicago, McGill University, Oxford University, the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University and others.

The WEMUN conference is facilitated by Worldview Education, a global academic simulations platform, which engages in educational experiences in India and around the world. The MUN experiences in this program include Harvard India, China and Boston. It also includes Yale MUN, Ivy League Conferences and several other international conferences.

The program includes a historical and cultural exposition of Chinese heritage and tradition.

Inventure Academy has been working closely with Worldview Education for over eight years now.