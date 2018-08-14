Indirapuram has come a long way since the last decade. It has witnessed a tremendous growth in terms of infrastructure, civic amenities and housing demand. With the rapid development of infrastructure and improved connectivity, Indirapuram has become one of the fastest growing areas in the NCR. The key growth stimulators of the area being – The Hindon Elevated Road connecting UP Gate on the Delhi – Ghaziabad with Raj Nagar Extension in Uttar Pradesh that drastically cuts travel time and enhances commuting comfort; Widening of the National Highway as the major factor that is working in favour of Indirapuram fuelling its unprecedented growth and the proposal to make Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Force base as NCR’s another airport to enhance the regional air connectivity plus provide respite to the Raj Nagar Extension residents.

Indirapuram being a self-sufficient area with a number of residential societies, schools, hospitals shopping malls, markets, parks and avenues of entertainment has perceived the property price rising from 25 Lakh to 1 crore, accounting to around 300 percent hike from 2005 to 2018. Its location has the equidistance advantage with Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, enriching people with all kinds of flavours. Indirapuram has undoubtedly been a kickoff point for the most prominent Delhi/NCR based developers – Mahagun Group, Gaurs Group, Gulshan Homz, ATS and SAYA Homes. SAYA Homes' even developing a project – SAYA Gold Avenue near NH24, Indirapuram that will be one of the tallest buildings around.

Most of the analysts in the region expect the property value to increase further by 30 – 40 percent in terms of other infrastructure and facilities such as commercial, schools, hospitals, malls. With existing infrastructure as well as slated developments – Hindon Elevated Road, Widening of NH24 into 14 lanes and proposal to make Hindon Air Force base as NCR’s another airport, Indirapuram will continue to garner healthy demand from the home buyers.

“In 2009, we came up with our first project – SAYA Desire Residency in Indirapuram. Post this, we marked ourselves in the region by successfully delivering another project – SAYA Zenith. And now, by keeping in mind the ever since the growth of Indirapuram in all contexts, we are set to deliver our luxurious project – SAYA Gold Avenue by 2019, making the region a Centre for Real Estate Growth in North India,” said Vikas Bhasin, CMD, SAYA Homes.