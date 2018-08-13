Indian Students Win Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest Hosted in China

Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and energy management, hosted the 5th edition of Delta Cup – a global competition on Advanced Automation Design Contest recently at Delta’s Wujiang Plant in Jiangsu, China. A total of 76 teams from 73 colleges and universities in China, Taiwan, Thailand, India, and Vietnam earned a place in the final contest. One team from RV College of Engineering and 2 teams fromVellore Institute of Technology won the first place at the competition.

The team from RV College of Engineering, Team Clone Tribe, worked on 3D Scanning and Printing Machine project and the two teams from Vellore Institute of Technology, Team Matrix 2.0 and Team Alfred & Cadbury worked on IoT Electronic Retail Order Sorting and Verification System project and Intelligent Warehousing and Logistics-Transportation project, respectively.

Mr. Manish Walia, Business Head, Industrial Automation Business Group, Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are really proud the winning teams are from India. With the advent of new technology and the industry changing at a rapid pace, it is important the students are at par with evolving technology. Delta Cup contests aim at bridging the industry-academia skill gap and look at providing students with practical exposure. It is through these competitions that the students get an opportunity to hone their skill-sets. We are happy that Delta provides such a platform for students at a global scale.”

The 5th Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest adopted the concept of advanced industrial automation development from “Industry 4.0” and “Made in China 2025”. Under the theme of “Seeking Smart Manufacturing Talents”, the competition included three major categories: “smart machines”, “smart robots”, and “smart manufacturing”. This year, the 76 teams that earned a place in the final contest included 61 teams from China, 7 from Taiwan, 3 from Thailand, 3 from India, and 2 from the newly participating Vietnam, which elevated the competition to becoming more international in scope. Aside from the Special Awards, the First Prize, Second Prize, Third Prize and Editor’s Awards were also presented among the other 72 teams.

About Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Delta India operating since 2003 is a Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.

Delta in India operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With twelve regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon, and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management.