Inde Hotels, a platform for independent hotels, providing end-to-end marketing and support services to drive revenue, has successfully added another feather to its cap by adding the Bijolai Palace Hotel, Jodhpur under its umbrella.



The Bijolai Palace Hotel, a sprawling royal palace built in the 19th century by the ruling family of Jodhpur-Marwar is nestled between the Aravali hills surrounded by lakes, creating an oasis in the desert. Bijolai Palace Hotel is currently owned by a Foundation and the income it gets from the hotel goes to support its work in providing drinking water to the communities of Thar Desert. More importantly, as a part of responsible tourism, the palace meets 100% of its water requirement through a unique method of rainwater harvesting.



The Palace design exhibits the meticulous planning of the old rulers. The 150-year-old Bijolai Palace Hotel is one of the oldest residences in Jodhpur built in 1859 by Maharaja Takhat Singh as his summer home, which has been declared as a 'Heritage Property', by INTACH. It had been used for many years as a lively royal paradise surrounded by lakes in the midst of the Aravali Hills.



Ms. Shamita Singh, Executive Director, Inde Hotels added, "Adding Heritage property to Inde’s portfolio, is a well-thought strategy for the brand’s expansion. Heritage properties have witnessed an upsurge of tourism in India as the properties are privy to the rich culture, history and have a story to tell. Bijolai Palace Hotel will offer not only marvellous heritage architecture but will offer a bouquet of royal services to its customers."

The Bijolai Palace Hotel offers a wide range of rooms: The Heritage Rooms, Vintage Rooms, and Vintage Suite. All rooms overlook pristine gardens, private courtyards or views of their own Lake Bijolai providing a rejuvenation of spirit and body.



The Bijolai Palace Hotel offers multiple dining options from delectable local Marwari Cuisine to Indian & International Specialties.



The Bijolai Palace Hotel can offer excellent wedding and banqueting options for engagement, sangeet, mehandi, wedding ceremonies and reception catering to dramatic needs of the star-studded destination weddings.

Other than the royal services, hospitality and feast, the Bijolai Palace Jodhpur also offers "The Water Walk"– a unique learning experience designed to provide first-hand information about traditional water harvesting techniques, it’s a crash-course to understand the brilliant technology and rainwater wisdom developed over millennium in the desert.



The Bijolai Palace Hotel also offers a variety of activities like Village Safari that provides you a peek into the ethnic Marwari lifestyle, Desert Safari through sand dunes of Thar Desert, cooking classes for local cuisine to Spa treatments.



Jodhpur offers a variety of tourist attractions from age-old palaces & forts to historic temples, Music and Dance Festivals and desert excursions to entice your senses. The various cultural fairs and activities celebrate local and regional music and culture.

About Inde Hotels



Inde Hotels is a platform for independent hotels, it provides the end-to-end marketing and support services to drive revenue. The platform provides a win-win solution for both independent hotels and travellers by providing the advantages of shared economies for hotels and a one-stop-shop for the modern day travellers to explore and connect with independent, boutique and heritage properties across the country while getting the best deals on them.