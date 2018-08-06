IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry





The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry also recognized individuals who have contributed exceptionally to the field of technology at its annual awards with its most celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. F. C. Kohli, Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy, Mr. S. Ramadorai and Mr. Azim Premji have been recipients of IMCs Lifetime Achievement Award in the past. The 2017 edition of the awards honoured Mr. Harish Mehta, the First President of NASSCOM for his dedication to this institution, and the pivotal role that both NASSCOM and Mr. Mehta have played in India’s IT and technology journey.



On receiving the award, Mr. Harish Mehta said, “I am extremely humbled and honoured on receiving the award. The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of India’s prestigious organizations and it is truly a privilege to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization. I would like to thank the organization and the jury for considering and presenting the awards to me.”



On presenting the award to Mr. Mehta, Dr. Lalit Kanodia, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always chosen men of distinction as Jury members, keeping in mind that an Award is only as good as its Jury. IMC believes that due to its own standing, and quality of the Jury, these Awards, will soon become a de facto national standard like the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award.”



The Jury for the 2017 edition of the awards constituted of Mr. Anil Jaggia, Mr. Atul Nishar, Padma Shri Dr. Deepak Phatak, Mr. Keshav Murugesh, Ms. Sandhya Vasudevan, Mr. Sanjay Mehta, Mr. Mukesh Kripalani and Mr. Kushe Bahl. The IMC Digital Technology Committee is chaired by Mr. Ashank Desai, former Chairman of NASSCOM. Digital Technology currently contributes 7% to India's GDP and is a major contributor to India's gaining International recognition. Recognizing this, the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry recognizes and awards both – End Users and IT Companies for their contribution to the field of digital technology. About IMC Set up in 1907, IMC Chamber Of Commerce and industry is an apex Chamber of trade, commerce & industry with headquarters in Mumbai. The Foundation Stone of IMC was laid by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Being the Voice of over 200,000 Corporates in India, every President and Prime Minister of India have addressed the Chamber. Shri Narendra Modi addressed this Chamber in May 2013 and in April 2017. Two of the chamber's recent active members and Committee Chairmen, Mr. Suresh Prabhu and Mr. Piyush Goyal, are now Union Cabinet Ministers.



The chamber has 2700 direct members, comprising a cross section of the business community, including public and private limited companies and over 225 trade and industry associations through which the Chamber reaches out to over 2,50,000 business establishments in the country. IMC is the first Chamber in India to get ISO 9002-2000 certification which has since been upgraded to ISO 9001: 2008. IMC is the only business Chamber in India with which the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was associated as an Honorary Member.