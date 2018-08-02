HSIL Limited

HSIL Limited, makers of the iconic Sanitaryware brand Hindware, today announced their strategic alliance with e-commerce major Flipkart, to launch their latest brand of home appliances – Hindware Calisto. As part of this exclusive tie-up, Hindware Calisto water purifier will be the first product to debut under the new brand. The product will offer an amalgamation of latest technology and stylishly designed products to the discerning Flipkart customers.

Priced at INR 14,990, Hindware Calisto water purifier for a limited period will be available to consumers at a special offer price of Rs. 8,199. Hindware Calisto water purifier will be a Best in Class RO+UV+UF water purifier present in the Indian market. Its six stage water purification technology is capable of removing all kinds of impurities. The model is equipped with features such as 7 litre storage tank, TDS removal up to 1800 PPM, indicators for tank full, purification and power, world class components, amongst others. Going forward, the brand will also be introducing other new product categories under Hindware Calisto.

Speaking at this partnership, Mr. Rakesh Kaul, President, Consumer Products Division, HSIL Limited said, "At Hindware, customer centric innovation lies at the core of our brand promise and this product pivots around this very approach. We are extremely excited to launch it exclusively in partnership with Flipkart. It is a natural progression to our business, owing to the boom in the e-commerce industry. Furthermore, Flipkart's understanding of the landscape, wide reach and quest for excellency in terms of customer experience, makes this partnership an enhancement of a relationship founded on similar values."

Mr. Sandeep Karwa, Head of Large Appliances, Flipkart, commented on the launch, "Over the last few years, customers have shown a great appetite for improved technological products, owing to ever rising health concerns relating to water consumption. This is further validated by the growth of this segment which is in the range of 300% in the last one year. Building on our selection, we are happy to partner with Hindware to launch Calisto, their latest range of water purifiers that is a combination of latest technology a 6 step purification procedure along with great pricing, making it an easy purchase. We are positive this will be well received by consumers who are looking for a smart and an affordable product."



The product will be exclusively sold on Flipkart India from August 02, 2018. Hindware has a strong and robust After Sales Service network spread across 800+ cities in India.

About HSIL Limited





The company has four distinct business segments, namely the Building Products Division (BPD), Consumer Products Division (CPD), Retail Division and Packaging Products Division (PPD). BPD includes sanitaryware brands like QUEO, Amore, ALCHYMI, Hindware Italian Collection, Hindware Art, Hindware, Benelave, H-Vitreous and Raasi. The division also includes the recently launched plastic pipes and fittings business represented by ‘TRUFLO by hindware’. Consumer Products Division contains home solution products such as kitchen appliances, water heaters, air coolers, water and air purifiers and vents under brands Hindware Kitchen Ensemble, Hindware Atlantic, Hindware Snowcrest, ‘Moonbow by hindware’ and Hindware Vents respectively. Retail Division under brand ‘EVOK’ showcases 20,000+ products at 14 large retail format stores and online at



HSIL Limited listed on NSE and BSE has been crafting unforgettable home experiences and contemporary bathroom solutions for over five decades. Incorporated in 1960 as Hindusthan Twyfords Limited, with a technological collaboration with Twyfords, UK, the company introduced vitreous china sanitaryware in India in the year 1962 and was subsequently renamed HSIL Limited in 2009. HSIL Ltd. is the first sanitaryware company to be featured in the 2014 'Fortune India 500' list and continue to be a part of the list in 2017.

The company has four distinct business segments, namely the Building Products Division (BPD), Consumer Products Division (CPD), Retail Division and Packaging Products Division (PPD). BPD includes sanitaryware brands like QUEO, Amore, ALCHYMI, Hindware Italian Collection, Hindware Art, Hindware, Benelave, H-Vitreous and Raasi. The division also includes the recently launched plastic pipes and fittings business represented by 'TRUFLO by hindware'. Consumer Products Division contains home solution products such as kitchen appliances, water heaters, air coolers, water and air purifiers and vents under brands Hindware Kitchen Ensemble, Hindware Atlantic, Hindware Snowcrest, 'Moonbow by hindware' and Hindware Vents respectively. Retail Division under brand 'EVOK' showcases 20,000+ products at 14 large retail format stores and online at www.evok.in and leading e-commerce platforms. The Packaging Products Division includes glass containers and PET bottles & plastic products under brands AGI and GP respectively. In FY 2017-18, HSIL Limited forayed into the business of security caps and closures under the brand 'AGI Clozures'.

The company has 11 manufacturing facilities across the country: Sanitaryware – Bahadurgarh, (Haryana) and Bibinagar Telangana); Faucets – Kaharani and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan); Plastic Pipes & Fitting – Medak (Telangana); Glass Containers – Sanathnagar and Bhongir (Telangana); PET Bottles – Selaqui (Uttrakhand), Dharwad (Karnataka) and Medak( Telangana); and Security Caps and Closures – Medak (Telangana).