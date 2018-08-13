Hiranandani Institute of Learning and ND Studio Launches ‘FIRST CUT’ Academy in Karjat

‘First Cut’ is positioned as one‐of‐its‐kind Film and Media Academy

To provide classroom sessions at Hiranandani Institute of Learning at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai and practical training at ND Studio, Karjat

The Hiranandani Institute of Learning, with ND (Nitin Desai) Studio, has launched the ‘FIRST CUT’ Academy at Karjat in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The academy aims to discover unique ways to create compelling films, by making films that not just reach out to the audience but also connect with them.

Conceptualized while keeping the unique challenges and futuristic requirements of the industry in mind, First Cut, a one‐of‐its‐kind Film and Media Academy was launched in the presence of leading real estate developer Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Institute of Learning; Ms. Manju Nichani, Director, Hiranandani Institute of Learning along with veteran art and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, Filmmaker Ketan Mehta and Media Person Rajiv Khandekar.

Speaking at the launch of the academy Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Institute of Learning said, “Filmmaking is like storytelling; and telling a story in a manner that excites the audience requires not just skill and talent but also technical/academic learning. There has been a need for an institution which can bridge this gap, between skill, talent and technical/academics learning, and the ‘FIRST CUT’ Academy will fulfil this need.” Saying that the institute would create in students a blend of skills and innovative film programs created for the next generation which believes in storytelling, he added that, “With this academy, we look forward to providing the best learning infrastructure and teaching a whole new generation of Indian filmmakers and actors.”

Pointing out that the Academy will, on the practical side, offer live projects and observations at different sets and studios as part of the student’s journey, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani said the course curriculum would be developed by industry insiders, taught by industry professionals and accredited by relevant associations and agencies. “An introduction into Indian Cinema along with World Cinema will be discussed and various aspects of Media in relation to films, television, online, advertisements, etc. will also be covered during the course,” he said, adding that after the course, every student will also be given an internship and will be assisted with Job Placement as well.

Ms. Manju Nichani, Director of Hiranandani Institute of Learning said, “We are proud to be associated with ND Studios and bring innovative film and acting programs to our institute. Our institute aims to impart high-quality specialized skills to the young budding talents, which would enable them to become highly trained, professionally qualified and career oriented.”

With state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, the academy will provide classroom training at Hiranandani Institute of Learning and first-hand practical training to the students along with actual on-set experience. The courses currently offered are Cinematography, Costume Design, Event Management, Direction, Editing, Production Design, Script Writing and Sound Design. Theory aspects will be taught by exceptional faculty from the industry along with their real-life stories and situations.

ABOUT HIRANANDANI INSTITUTE OF LEARNING

The Hiranandani Institute of Learning focuses on building and enhancing employability by initiating specialized courses in areas such as Management, New Media, Photography and Corporate Etiquette. These courses have been designed so as to fulfil specific industry requirements by focusing upon skill enhancement, self-improvement and career development. Hiranandani Institute of Learning provides professional courses to candidates interested in carving out their own quality niche in the highly competitive industrial market. All of these courses help students acquire, lifelong, the Hiranandani brand of professionalism, quality and proficiency.