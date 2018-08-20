L&T Technology Services Limited
|
L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, has been positioned in the ‘Winner’s Circle’ for excellence in innovation and execution by HfS Research, the Service Research Company™. In its ‘Blueprint Report for Automotive Engineering Services for 2018’, HfS rated LTTS among the top 5 innovative companies in the world.
“LTTS has the highest presence in the off-highway vehicle sector among all the service providers evaluated for this Blueprint report. It has worked on new product development, and hydraulic hybrid solution areas with off-highway OEMs,” the report stated.
Shailendra Shrivastava, Global Head of Ground Transportation at L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS offers our global clients end-to-end domain expertise across the value chain due to strong innovation credentials in automotive engineering. We command strong presence in the off-highway vehicle sector and our autonomous vehicle solutions are already in production. We are also involved in electric powertrain design and battery management services. LTTS is rolling out solutions across EV, cyber security and autonomous driving across India, Israel, Europe and USA, through its multiple design-centers. We will continue to invest in our future capabilities to be the best in the industry.”
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 13,000 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 42 innovation labs as of June 30, 2018.
|
Aniruddha Basu,
|Image Caption : LTTS positioned by HfS in ‘Winners Circle’ for Automotive Engineering Services
|click for high-res image