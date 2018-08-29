In an effort to foster the need for a healthy active lifestyle, Herbalife Nutrition, the premier global nutrition company, today launched its 500th Product Pickup Point in Meerut. The new store is located in Nirbhay arcade No. 466 to 468, Shop on 11-12, W.K. Road, Meerut and will cater to its associates with the aim of streamlining business operations, improved service standards and enable increased agility for Herbalife's growing nutrition business.

With this opportunity, Herbalife further commits to increased accessibility and connectivity to its preferred customers and associates alike. The 300 square feet store in Meerut is the 500th pick-up point in India and will enable ease of access to its customers and associates, which is one of the key strategic imperative of the company. The company sees growth potential in the emerging cities beyond metros, which would ensure Herbalife is reachable to more people, faster.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, India said, "Herbalife’s growth through Pickup points in India is a crucial part of our business strategy and allows our associates to have increased access to our products. Our foray into Meerut is a testimony to our strong India commitment. We have opened the ‘Product Pickup Points’ stores in high footfall locations across several cities and have received customer acceptance and appreciation. This store, like many others across our network, will offer a host of services to our associates from product order placement to over-the-counter pick up without having to travel to a metro city."

With its 500th store, Herbalife continues its aggressive foray in the market and actively expands its footprint.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition – changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs – since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.



Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.