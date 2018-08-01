GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the world’s largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, announced new investments in India’s digital economy by completing training of over 700 web professionals across Pune, Jaipur, Kochi and Ahmedabad. This initiative reinforces GoDaddy’s commitment to expanding the internet ecosystem in India by equipping web professionals and local resellers with the right online tools, knowledge, and skills they need to help grow their ventures online.



These newly trained professionals received extensive education on how to amplify their business, develop and upgrade their skills, and access GoDaddy resources to help them create and manage an effective digital presence for their small business clients.



“The GoDaddy training offered new tools and solutions to help me better serve my clients, and more efficiently manage my web development business. The suite of Pro Tools in particular is a game changer for any WordPress developer by enabling us to manage all our clients’ sites (updates, security, monitoring, backups and reporting) from a single dashboard. I am really excited to become a part of the GoDaddy Pro Community as the GoDaddy Pro Program is designed to help me drive results and grow my business,” said Kailash Chand Saini, Director, RCV Web Solutions, Jaipur.



India is largely a “Do-It-for-me” (DIFM) market and as the next wave of small businesses in India prepares to come online, they will rely heavily on web designers and developers to help them put their best foot forward. There has been unprecedented growth in the web development industry with major cities, as well as the Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions of the country, becoming centers for web developers providing services to local and foreign clients. GoDaddy’s training and mentorship programs are aimed at paving the way for the next generation of digital success, making a significant impact at home and on the world.



“In a growing market like India, web developers and designers are interested in learning new processes with new tools to help manage their clients, while at the same time ensuring quality and expanding their business. Supporting our customers in India, with increased training and support, and being available to help them create and grow their online presence for their business, has always been a key element of our value proposition,” said Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President GoDaddy India.



GoDaddy’s strong focus and commitment to education and skills development through its Customer Engagement Program, along with investment enabling web communities to grow, is reflected in its localized marketing campaigns, regular meet-ups, and customer forums, including the recently hosted CloudFest India 2018 and GoDaddy Customer Day in Mumbai.



For more information about the GoDaddy Pro Program, visit https://in.godaddy.com/pro



Connect with GoDaddy on Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With more than 17.5 million customers worldwide and more than 76 million domain names under management, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.



© 2018 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved