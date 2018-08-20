One-of-a-kind driving experience that lets you push the iconic MINI to the limit.

Experience legendary go-kart feeling across 7 cities in India.

MINI India has introduced MINI Urban Drive – an exclusive platform to provide the legendary MINI go-kart experience across 7 cities in India. The MINI Urban Drive was held on 18-19 August 2018 in Bengaluru and will be hosted in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh and Delhi from August to October 2018.

MINI Urban Drive is an exclusive one-of-a-kind driving experience featuring the new MINI Hatch, the new MINI Convertible, the all-new MINI Countryman and the flagship MINI Clubman. Participants will get a chance to experience first-hand performance, safety and go-kart fun of a MINI under the expert guidance of certified MINI trainers.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said, “The MINI Urban Drive provides a perfect opportunity for auto enthusiasts to be inspired by MINI’s ultimate combination of driving fun, top-notch quality and unique style. It offers participants not only the legendary driving experience of a MINI, but also significantly increasing safety at the wheel- whether in everyday traffic, performing rapid overtaking manoeuvres or at full – throttle on the racetrack. With MINI Urban Drive, we continue to extend the MINI lifestyle to more customers and look forward to welcoming more members to the MINI way of life.”

MINI Sales Consultants will be available to provide professional advice on specifications, technology and features of the cars and help customers find the right MINI to match their lifestyle. Customers can also book their favourite MINI on the spot.

MINI has seven authorized Dealers in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Bavaria Motors (Pune), Navnit Motors (Bangalore), KUN Exclusive (Chennai) and KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad).

Internet: www.mini.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MINIindia