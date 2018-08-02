Bags the coveted Premier 100 Award and also gets inducted in the Premier 100 Hall of Fame

Futuresoft Solutions was felicitated by ChannelWorld India for its future-ready approach as an enterprise IT channel partner

FutureSoft Solutions (FSPL), a leading consulting, technology and next-generation systems integration company and was recently felicitated with 2 recognitions at ChannelWorld 2018 Awards. FSPL bagged the coveted Premier100 Award for 2018 for its future-ready approach as an enterprise IT channel partner.



FSPL was also inducted into the Premier 100 Hall of Fame for winning the ChannelWorld Premier 100 Award for the fourth time in succession; a testimony of the company’s strong performance year on year.



Commenting on the achievement; Vipul Datta, Chief Executive Officer – FSPL said, “The awards are a testament of our commitment for proving best-in-class technology-enabled business solutions and services to our ever-growing customer base. I would like to thank all our esteemed clients for partnering with us and the entire team at FSPL for their persistent efforts. I am sure going ahead we will set new benchmarks in IT services and system integration powered by our strong focus on innovation.”



The ChannelWorld Premier 100 awards instituted by IDG Media recognizes the best Solution Providers, Systems Integrators, Value-added Re-sellers, and Independent Software Vendors in India.



“This year’s award theme, The Imaginative 100, reflects the emergent role of leading IT enterprise channel partners in making paradigm changes to their own business as well as their customers to adjust to the new technology and business landscape. These winners are truly the Premier100 technology channel partners in the country and have set new benchmarks for the industry,” said Yogesh Gupta, Executive Editor at IDG India.

About FutureSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



FutureSoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (FSPL) is a leading consulting, technology and next-generation systems integration company. Formed in 1996 with headquarters in New Delhi, FutureSoft Solutions has achieved a signiﬁcant benchmark in IT services and system integration.

FSPL has empowered its clients in over 450+ locations across India by offering innovative, cost-effective, end-to-end business solutions and services that are customizable, dynamic and extensible. With focus on five business areas, Digitization, Managed Services, Resource Augmentation, Consulting & Business Solution and Application Development & Support; FSPL helps enterprises transform and thrive in a changing world through strategic consulting, operational leadership, and co-creation of breakthrough solution.

For further information, please visit: www.fspl.co.in