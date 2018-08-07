Digital Transformation is a significant change that is happening globally and its implementation is mandatory for industrial revolution in Nepal. With digital being the cornerstone to development and sustainable growth, connecting people around the nation with high-speed, affordable and easily accessible internet is imperative. With this prelude, Frost & Sullivan and The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MoCIT) organized a leadership conclave, “Digital Nepal Conference” in Kathmandu.



The theme for this year’s Digital Nepal Conference was “Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepalis” aimed at accomplishing and prioritizing imperatives such as job creation, acceleration of growth, connected citizens, Smart Cities, affordable and accessible healthcare.



Frost & Sullivan is honored to be associated with MoCIT Nepal. Embarking the journey toward digital innovation, Mahendra Man Gurung, Secretary at MoCIT said, “Nepal has been deploying technology in various sectors and the plan to launch digitized national id is one of the examples.”



This conference witnessed top industry thought leaders and bureaucrats from diverse verticals converge to discuss how various aspects of Nepal’s business ecosystem can flourish by leveraging "digital" and how "digital" can create an inclusive society, a conducive environment for prosperity, and so on. There were several keynote perspectives, panel discussions, and think tank sessions on digital and business transformation across sectors. The experts addressed various opportunities and challenges on convergence of Business Functions, Digital Ecosystems, and New Business Models.



Talking about the first key step to build a Digital Nepal, Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner at Frost & Sullivan said, “We were in an industrial age where growth was linear. We are now moving into the digital era, where growth is expected to be exponential and Nepal, as a country, is also ready to accept this change. These changes will bring in opportunities for countries such as Nepal to move up the chain at a rapid pace. Nepali citizens, especially the youth, can play active role in leading the development of the country, whereby Nepal can catapult into the digital era without having to pass through all the phases of economic growth.”



With an elite line-up of speakers, the Digital Nepal Conference also provided insights on innovative, futuristic and visionary thinking to embrace innovative technologies to achieve robust economic growth. Key topics discussed included insights on how Nepal can digitally re-imagine businesses across industries, such as:



1) Building an Inclusive Economy – Unleashing the power of Digital

2) Creating a Conducive Environment for Prosperity and Business Investment

3) Harnessing the Potential of Youth and their role in Nation Building

4) Opportunities & Challenges in Enabling Finance inclusion in Nepal Digital- How has it helped improve financial inclusion in society?

The summit was thought-provoking, unscripted, and had candid industry think tanks, discussing pertinent issues driving Nepal’s future. Frost & Sullivan also recognized Nepal’s 10 most inspiring companies at the Inspiring Stories of Digital Nepal, 2018 Gala.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.



About Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT)

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) is established in the year 2049BS. The Ministry widely covers postal services, telecommunications, Broadcasting, Press & Information and Film Development. With the objective to develop and expand the information & communication sector up to the rural level in the form of infrastructure for social and economic development through wide spread participation of the private sector as well with emphasis on the dissemination of information and communication technology.