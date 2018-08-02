A unique approach towards safeguarding student’s health

Creating a well-balanced foundation for a child’s well-being

'Docterz At School' a brand under the parent platform 'Docterz' created by a group of pediatricians is all set to engage schools to promote child healthcare within their premises. Comprehending the fact that, the child spends most of his time in schools, the brand understands the importance of providing first-rate healthcare to amplify the health of children. ‘Docterz’ aims to create nuance-based health tech solutions that caters to the Indian audience. It captures and addresses queries relevant to the Indian population and makes an effort to bridge the gap between analogue and virtual healthcare consulting, analysing and treatment. It creates health tech-platforms which are practical, related and can effortlessly compliment healthcare providers in their everyday lives.

With a purpose to reach out to children of the 1.2 billion odd population via their health strategy, Dr. Atish Laddad, Pediatrician and Founder Member – The Pediatric Network and the Chief Mentor for this program envisions 'Docterz' 2000+ network of pediatricians across the country to use their on-field reach along with advanced technologies to achieve this goal. With the advantage of having domain knowledge and through constant research, 'Docterz At School' have taken an exceptional approach to take care of the physical and mental growth of children.

The brand intends to set up a critical care unit amongst all the schools across Mumbai. It is a holistic program to ensure that the physical, mental, emotional and psychological health of a child is thoroughly taken care of. Blending offline and online method, it optimises available healthcare resources to work on high-risk children. Emergency Medicine is a crucial component of the healthcare system that cannot be ignored. The brand will, therefore, be offering a 'state-of-the-art-casualty room' in each school to efficiently handle a broad range of medical maladies, like unexplained aches and pains to injuries and life-threatening conditions like cardiac arrests and burns. Furthermore, it will also arm schools with an emergency team that will comprise of Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) trained nurse on the school campus, they will also be tying up with the nearby pediatric hospitals and pediatric intensivist teams. To oversee emergency responsiveness, a pediatrician will pay a monthly visit to the school. A proper training will be provided to all on-school staff to aid in times of emergencies. The staff will also ensure a proper check on the expiry of the medicines and a 24/7 helpline number will be given to the schools in case of emergencies.

Docterz At School uses the right infrastructure, documentation, and SOPs, designed by a medicolegal team of lawyers and doctors to maintain high standards of health safety and security, thus making the school medico-legally compliant.

Talking about the initiative, Dr. Atish Laddad, Pediatrician and Founder Member – The Pediatric Network says, "A child spends roughly about 7 hours per day in the school premises, thus making them prone to falling trap to sports and playground injuries. As per the statistics, more than 20% of children and adolescents have mental health glitches and the proportion is escalating yearly. Untreated mental health snags lead to poor performance at school, an increase in dropout rates, the upsurge in school violence, social stigma, suicides, and homicides. Comprehending the significance of providing a secure lifestyle to students while at school, this program will ensure that, each school will be armed with efficient child assessment and diagnostic measurements to take care of the student’s innate medical needs."

About Docterz At School

