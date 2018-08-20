Delta Electronics has added 24V 240W and 24V 480W output to the high power density CliQ III series of DIN rail power supply. DRP-24V240W1CAN and DRP-24V480W1CAN have a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C, providing full power up to +60°C. The built-in active PFC product can successfully start up at extremely low temperature of -40°C and high power conversion of up to 94% efficiency. Like the rest of the CliQ family of DIN rail products, conformal coating is applied on the PCBAs to protect against common dust and chemical pollutants found in industrial applications. The product is encased in rugged yet lightweight and full corrosion resistant aluminium casing.



Major safety approvals include IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 for Information Technology Equipment (ITE), UL 508 for Industrial Control Equipment (ICE) and OVC III according to IEC/EN 62477-1 / EN 60204-1 (clearance and creepage distances) and IEC 62103 (safety part); EMI comply with EN 55032, Class B and fully compliant with RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU for environmental protection.



The products have universal AC input and are also certified for DC input. Some other features include Power Boost 150% up to 5 seconds, compliance with harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A and built-in DC OK relay contact. The intelligent overload protection in constant current mode makes the power supply suitable for battery charging applications.

Highlights & Features

Universal AC input voltage range

Built-in constant current circuit for charging application

High efficiency of up to 94% at 230Vac

Power Boost of 150% for 5 seconds

SEMI F47 compliance at 120Vac

Extreme low temperature cold start at -40°C

Built-in DC OK Contact and LED indicator for DC OK

Please contact your local sales representative for product availability.

New models are introduced on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at [email protected] or visit www.DeltaPSU.com.

About Delta Group

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centres, and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information on Delta Group, please visit: www.deltaww.com.