DBS Bank’s technology hub in Hyderabad – DBS Asia Hub 2, has been honoured with the Centre Transformation award at the prestigious Zinnov Awards 2018. The award recognises DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2) for its rapid transformation, from a pure cost centre into a value centre. Established in 2016, DAH2 is DBS Bank’s first technology development centre outside Singapore that supports the bank in strengthening its technological capabilities across the region as well as its digital banking strategy. “Transformation and innovation have been at the core of our operations to re-imagine banking. It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award as it strengthens our belief in the niche that we have carved for ourselves,” said Mohit Kapoor, Head – DBS Asia Hub 2. DAH2 has built a strong ecosystem, building over 200 live Application Program Interfaces leading to about 50 live partners. The centre focuses on Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, automation and cloud besides other latest technologies, to reimagine banking. Zinnov Awards recognises achievements and contributions of Global Innovation Centres in India and honours excellence in technology, digitisation and innovation. DBS participated alongside large global R&D, product development, technology, IT and digital native companies from countries like India, USA, Germany and France. In addition to this, DBS has earned a reputation for being one of India’s finest workplaces. This year, it has been recognised as one of the top 25 companies where India Wants to Work in 2018 by LinkedIn and featured by ET Now as India’s Finest Workplaces. It has also been bestowed with AON’s best employer award and the Transformation Catalyst Award by NASSCOM. DBS has a robust process in hiring the best talent, and recruits most of its engineers through a series of renowned national hackathons like ‘Hack2Hire’ & ‘Hacker In Her’. “We will continue to focus on our digital journey and enable a start-up culture to shape the future of banking,” Kapoor added.



About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia, with over 280 branches across 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS has a growing presence in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

DBS is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, and has been named ‘World’s Best Digital Bank’ by Euromoney. The bank has also been recognised for its leadership in the region, having been named ‘Asia’s Best Bank’ by several publications including The Banker, Global Finance, IFR Asia and Euromoney since 2012. In addition, the bank has been named ‘Safest Bank in Asia’ by Global Finance for nine consecutive years from 2009 to 2017.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank acknowledges the passion, commitment and can-do spirit in all of our 26,000 staff, representing over 40 nationalities.

