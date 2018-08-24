CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial Capital, the financial services division of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), launched its retail finance offering for India under CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited at an event held in the national capital region attended by brand representatives of CNH Industrial Capital, New Holland Agriculture and CASE Construction Equipment as well as dealers selected from the CNH Industrial sales network in India.
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com.
CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. and is licensed as a Non-Banking Financial Corporation under Reserve Bank India Act, 1934. As a finance company, the primary business of CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited is to underwrite and manage financing products for end-use customers and dealers of CNH Industrial (India) Private Limited and Case New Holland Construction Equipment (India) Private Limited and provide other related financial products and services to support the sale of agricultural and construction equipment. CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited corporate offices are located at ATC Tower, 3rd Floor, Plot No. # 14 A, Sector 18, Gurgaon 122015.
|Image Caption : Mr. Raunak Varma, Country Manager – CNH Industrial India, during CNH Industrial Capital retail finance launch in India
