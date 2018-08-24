CNH Industrial Capital, the financial services division of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), launched its retail finance offering for India under CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited at an event held in the national capital region attended by brand representatives of CNH Industrial Capital, New Holland Agriculture and CASE Construction Equipment as well as dealers selected from the CNH Industrial sales network in India.



CNH Industrial Capital is a global financial services player in the Agricultural and Construction Equipment and Commercial Vehicles finance businesses and supports the CNH Industrial brands’ customers and dealers with customized solutions by offering a full range of retail financing, leases, rental programs and insurance products.



CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited will dedicate its field-based financial specialists called “Capital Mitras” to New Holland Agriculture and CASE dealerships across the country to interact with customers to understand their financing needs and offer customized financial solutions to meet their requirements making use of a digital platform for a faster turnaround time, transparency and real-time tracking.



Commenting on the launch of CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited’s retail finance services in India, Mr. Raunak Varma, Country Manager, CNH Industrial India, said, “Our new retail finance arm will enhance CNH Industrial’s value proposition in India and support our dealers and end customers with tailor-made finance offering. What sets CNH Industrial Capital apart is its in-depth understanding of the markets and customers gathered over more than 60 years of working with users of agricultural and construction equipment and commercial vehicles, across the globe.”



Mr. Daniel McTaggart, Head of Financial Services, CNH Industrial APAC, said, “India is one of the most exciting opportunities for CNH Industrial. Both agriculture and construction equipment sectors are experiencing consistent growth, and with the launch of CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited’s retail operations, we are looking forward to offering competitive retail finance solutions to customers of New Holland Agriculture, Case IH and CASE Construction Equipment in India.”

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com.



About CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited

CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. and is licensed as a Non-Banking Financial Corporation under Reserve Bank India Act, 1934. As a finance company, the primary business of CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited is to underwrite and manage financing products for end-use customers and dealers of CNH Industrial (India) Private Limited and Case New Holland Construction Equipment (India) Private Limited and provide other related financial products and services to support the sale of agricultural and construction equipment. CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited corporate offices are located at ATC Tower, 3rd Floor, Plot No. # 14 A, Sector 18, Gurgaon 122015.