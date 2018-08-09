Founded in 1978, Celio is a French menswear brand that has become the leading men's ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world. Having completed 40 years globally and 10 years in the Indian market, today Celio is the number 1 French menswear brand in India.

At the recently concluded CMO Asia Awards 2018 in Singapore, Celio India won 5 prestigious awards recognizing the brand’s effective marketing communication campaigns as well as individual efforts & achievements in branding, marketing, and communication.

The CMO Asia Awards is a premium forum that brings together the best industry professionals including elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising & creative honchos under one roof. As an invitation-only event, this program offers top marketing professionals, agencies & consultants an exclusive environment for recognizing and rewarding excellence and also aims to award outstanding contributions in the branding & marketing industry.

The 9th Edition of the CMO Asia Awards was held on 31st July’18 at Le Méridien Singapore, Sentosa. The event was attended by 145 attendees across the industry and was graced by Mr. Haresh Khoobchandani, VP Sales (Asia Pacific) Autodesk & Ms. Zarina Stanford Lam, CMO, SAP as the Chief Guests.

Celio India won 5 awards in the following categories:

Marketing Campaign of the Year – Celio

– Celio Effective Use of Marketing Communication – Celio

– Celio Best Loyalty Program – Celio

– Celio Digital Marketer of the Year – Mr. Sudip Salgaonkar, Manager – Marketing & PR, Celio Future Fashion Private Limited India

– Mr. Sudip Salgaonkar, Manager – Marketing & PR, Celio Future Fashion Private Limited India Young Achiever of the Year – Mr. Abhishek Shetty, Head – Marketing, PR & Loyalty, Celio Future Fashion Private Limited India

Taking from its European roots, Celio offers a complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today’s active and urban men through four fashion lines – essentials, casual, denim and smart – including shoes and accessories. The brand brings in contemporary fashion at amazing prices, thus not only appealing to the conventional style seekers but also progressive consumers.

Celio currently operates out of more than 300 points of sale across 91 cities and a total retail area of 100,000+ sq. ft. catering to millions of customers every year. Celio is also present on major e-commerce channels like Myntra, Amazon, Jabong, and Flipkart.

About Celio*

Founded in 1978, Celio is a French menswear brand that has become the leading men's ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world. The brand is present in 60 countries with more than 1,100 stores. Decoding trends, to offer smart and contemporary menswear, is the brand’s forte. Celio brought a breath of freshness to the Indian fashion scene through its exclusive men’s only collections oriented to the different moments of a man’s life. With a range of products that are urban, smart, elegant and wearable the brand provides a stylish alternative to today’s discerning young male customers and thus captures effortless style for men.

Celio carries the latest international range of casual wear, denim wear & smart work wear in India through more than 300 points of Sale in exclusive stores, national chain stores, distributor and partner stores and leading e-commerce portals.