The 6th annual of the MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress successfully concluded last week highlighting the importance of “experiential travel” while emphasizing on personalization, value-for-money, creativity and innovation as business game-changers. This years’ annual saw business at an all-time high with handpicked MICE & luxury travel buyers from across India, world class suppliers and more than 20 hours of networking, thus making it one of a kind platform, carefully curated for organizers of MICE, business & luxury travel, as well as destination weddings and film production houses.



The Mumbai edition opened its doors with a keynote session by Bo Kruger, Europe’s leading meeting designer and innovator, renowned for developing Denmark’s famous Meetovation meeting design concept. He opened the congress with his presentation on “360 degree perspective of MICE” that emphasized on why MICE organizers should break the script, innovate and use gamification as a tool to create exceptional experiences whereas the Delhi edition kick started with a powerful session by Middle Easts’ prominent motivational speaker, Kevin Abdulrahman who highlighted the continuous journey of leadership.



In addition, to the unconventional conference program, the MILT Congress provided buyers with a personalized schedule of one to one meetings with a handpicked selection of leading suppliers. Both the Mumbai & Delhi edition delivered more than 4000 mutually matched and pre-selected meeting appointments over the two power-packed days.



Elaborating on the seamless business that the MILT Congress facilitates, Stephanie Tanpure, VP Sales, Sands Resorts Macao, our Platinum partner said, "I must say that the organization of MILT in India is second to none. What brings us back to MILT is not only the impeccable organization of the trade show but it’s the caliber of the buyers and the relationships they can bring to the table."



Speaking on the diverse range of destinations represented at the congress, Sidh N.C., Director, QNA International LLC commented, that "There is diversification in the outbound MICE and luxury venues and facilities. A growing demand for MICE events as well as luxury weddings to be held in distinctive, offbeat venues with a range of entertainment and activities. The MILT Congress is an ideal opportunity for global travel and tourism players to tap into the diverse trends and growth drivers shaping India’s outbound MICE and luxury travel industry."



India’s booming travel and tourism sector is estimated to generate 6.5 million outbound luxury and MICE tourist annually by 2020 and MILT Congress has become the biggest platform for suppliers around the world looking to capitalize on the market.



Emphasizing on networking opportunities at the congress, Ayyappan Syamkumar, Manager Corporates & TMCs – India at Oman Air said, "We are participating along with our partners Ministry of Tourism, Oman and through MILT we have been able to promote Oman as a MICE destination and even as a wedding destination. The leads that we got over two days are top quality and we look forward to closing deals with them, will look forward to participating next year."

Over the past six years, the MILT Congress has grown in importance and stature attracting not only business leaders but high calibre industry professionals and other senior decision makers with a big focus on corporate buyers. Talking about the calibre of the congress Hassan Madah, Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism – India & Philippines said, "Platforms like the MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress are crucial as it offered us an opportunity to connect and network with the decision makers of India’s leading corporations who are involved in finalizing MICE & Luxury Travel activities. We met the right prospects which help us to explain Israel’s unique offerings in a personal manner leading to lucrative results for us."

"We have had an exciting two days both for the Mumbai & Delhi edition, a clear pattern of trends and business game changers emerged over the course of the event, and these we see as imminent and important characteristics in the world of MICE and Luxury Travel. Creating memorable & personalized experiences continues to be a defining attribute of MICE, business & luxury travel from the region. This year also saw an increase in the number of top Indian buyers, thanks to great feedback from our participants and partners, this will help us plan for the next annual of the MILT Congress," said Sidh N.C., Director, QNA International LLC.

About QnA International

QnA International creates and delivers business learning and development exchange platforms through B2B conferences, bespoke events, and trainings. The company also has an expertise in outsourced sponsorship sales and key account management.

Website: www.qnainternational.com