HRX confirms that neither the Brand Company nor Hrithik Roshan, have any connection to any of the events mentioned in recent allegations.
HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands. The brand offers a range of products including sports shoes, men’s joggers, t-shirts, backpacks and select women wear (joggers, sports bras, t-shirts).
