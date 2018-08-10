BMW Group India has entered the festive season with unmatched financial offers for its customers. Customers can now get their dream BMW financed at an attractive interest rate of just 7.99% per annum.

The offer is applicable on the entire product range covered by the 360º program which includes all locally-produced BMW models – the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The offer is valid for all cars purchased from authorized BMW dealerships from 1 August – 31 September 2018.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, Chairman – BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India offers premium products and services and is always committed to creating a rewarding ownership experience for its customers. We begin this from the first step – helping them choose the right financial solution. The joy of owning a luxury car does not have to mean dealing with unrealistic EMIs. The 360º program designed by BMW Financial Services India offers unrivaled loan options in the luxury car segment. We are the first brand in the Indian luxury car segment to offer such a comprehensive program across its entire locally-produced range. A 7.99% rate of interest, low initial down-payment combined with bespoke and flexible payment plans tailored to individual customer needs, present an irresistible opportunity to own a BMW. With this and other innovative financial solutions, we are bringing many of our customers closer to turning their dreams into a reality.”

With attractive finance rates and low initial payments, BMW 360º offers better value and the freedom to appreciate every moment. The program also provides an Assured Buyback Value to the customer with a promise of buying back the car at a pre-defined value at the end of tenure. It offers benchmark buy-back value as high as 57%. Further, the buy-back value is defined on ex-showroom price instead of actual transaction price, guaranteeing a better return and almost 50% lower EMIs for the customer. The program also comes with a maintenance and service package as a choice for the customer to further lower down the cost of ownership. With the BMW 360º program, customers enjoy great flexibility to decide whether to trade in, keep, refinance or return the vehicle at the end of the contract.

