In order to help its customers to realise the dream of owning a house, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering its customers the facility of availing high-value home loans of up to Rs. 3.50 crore at a competitive interest rate. This facility is available for new home buyers as well as for customers who opt to transfer their existing home loan to Bajaj Finserv.

This offering from Bajaj Finserv is loaded with additional home loan offers such as 3 EMI Holiday and doorstep service for documentation. Customer can also opt for an additional top up amount of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs to supplement their personal finances, without any additional documentation.

Bajaj Finserv also offers Flexi Hybrid Home Loan facility, wherein home buyer needs to pay only the interest component as EMI for the first four years and start paying principal component thereafter. This facility enables the customers to organise their finances effectively which are affected after incurring significant expenses during the process of buying a new home and reduces the chances of default.

Customers can opt for repayment tenor of up to 240 months, according to their repayment capacity. There are no pre-payment or foreclosure charges applicable allowing the customers to close their loan as soon as their financial situation improves. To apply for Home Loan from Bajaj Finserv, customers just need to visit the company website and fill in the application with necessary details. They can also use online tool such home loan emi calculator to know the monthly EMI amount that you need to pay towards your loan.

These high-value home loans from Bajaj Finserv offer an excellent way for its customers to fulfil their cherished dream of owning their own house.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 19 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loan, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.