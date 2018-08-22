Providing its customers with an effective option to take care of their financial requirements, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering high value top-up loans of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs on home loan balance transfer. The amount can be used by the customers for any financial requirement, as and when required.



Bajaj Finserv offers home loans of up to Rs. 3.50 crores with various other benefits such as 3 EMI Holiday, Flexi Hybrid Loan and doorstep collection services. The maximum repayment tenor that can be chosen is 240 months, depending on the financial capacity of the customers.



Maximize savings

Transferring the existing high interest-bearing Home loan to low-interest Home Loans from Bajaj Finserv at 8.60% can help the customer maximize their savings during periods of financial turmoil. This will help the borrower plan finances efficiently.



Additional Top up on Balance transfer

Applicants opting for home loan balance transfer have a chance to opt for an additional top-up value of Rs. 50 lakh at a competitive interest rate. The top-up amount can resolve multiple financial requirements and can be availed through a convenient process.



Flexible Payment Options

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Hybrid Loan facility allows the customer to pay interest as their EMI for the initial four years and thereafter they need to pay interest and principal. Bajaj Finserv also offers 3 EMI holiday option, wherein customers can defer the repayment commencement for 3 months, which helps them organise their financials after incurring significant expenditure on home purchase.



Easy application process

To apply for Bajaj Finserv Home Loans, customers need to log-on to the company website and fill-up the online application form with their essential details. If their profile meets the eligibility criteria, the representatives from Bajaj Finserv will get in touch with them to take the process forward.



While online, customers can access information regarding home loan interest rates, terms and conditions along with other necessary details including home loan balance transfer calculator. Existing Bajaj Finserv customers can avail the benefits of pre-approved offers that come with minimal documentation requirements and speedy disbursals.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 7 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself for holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.