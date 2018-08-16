Aster DM Healthcare
|
Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in multiple GCC states and an emerging healthcare player in India, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Financial Performance Highlights
Performance Review for Q1FY19 vs. Q1FY18
Commenting on the performance for Q1FY19, Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are encouraged by our performance which is a reflection of the appreciation for quality healthcare.
Given the seasonal nature of businesses across the GCC region wherein the peak summer months of April to September tend to be muted, we track yearly performance as against sequential.
Seasonality variation during the summer, expatriates going on annual vacation has been a consistent feature for several years and we are confident of delivering a strong H2 with higher revenues and proportionately larger increase in profitability due to operating leverage.
The underlying profitability, returns profile and scalability of our GCC business; fast-growing India operations focused on large format hospitals in tier 1 cities pivoted around an asset light model and growing brand equity amongst doctors and patients all give us a unique sustainable platform of profitable growth. Our eyes are set on maintaining an optimal mix of growth and leverage. Margins will witness expansion led by improving maturity mix in the GCC hospitals and clinics, Saudi turnaround and ramp up in India hospitals. As a Company, the focus remains on value creation and making a positive difference in the lives of patients that we serve everyday.”
Aster DM Healthcare is a 30-year-old integrated and comprehensive healthcare service organization. The Company is one of the few entities across the globe providing the complete circle of care from primary, secondary, tertiary to quaternary medical care. These are manned by its 17,691 employees from across the world, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.”
The Company has the unique distinction of serving people by providing quality healthcare to all segments of the society regardless of their economic or social positioning. In line with this, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare conceptualized the Company’s three brands – Medcare for the high income, Aster for the middle-income and Access for low-income strata of the population. The Company has an asset light business model wherein the land and civil structure of most of its hospitals are leased. It is also optimally positioned in the Medical tourism sector with a large number of GCC residents visiting India to avail quality and cost-effective healthcare.
Seasonality
Seasonality is unique to GCC businesses and skews the picture significantly for the first and second half-financial year results.
There is a decline in volumes across hospitals, pharmacies and segments during the summer months in the GCC countries. Expats form a major proportion of the population in GCC countries barring Saudi Arabia and during the extreme summer season and school holidays, a large amount of population leave the GCC region. Some doctors also travel back to their home country during this period as well. The impact is visible across industries and reflected particularly more in primary care facilities like clinics and pharmacies.
Hospitals
Revenues increased by 18% to Rs. 897 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs. 763 crore in Q1FY18. EBITDA increased 184% from Rs. 38 crore in Q1FY18 to Rs. 108 crore in Q1FY19. The EBITDA margin was at 12% in Q1FY19 compared to 5% in Q1FY18. This performance was driven by addition of new specialties, services and increase in beds. In-patient count was 51,700+ in Q1FY19 as compared to 47,500+ in Q1FY18 with a growth of 9%. Out-patient visit was 0.73 mn in Q1FY19 as compared to 0.67 mn in Q1FY18 with a growth of 9%.
Clinics
Clinics have been critical in developing Aster’s brand salience, principally in new locations and geographies. Clinics act as a referral for Aster hospitals. Clinics also crucial for pharmacies and most pharmacies are integrated with clinics, which ensure higher footfalls and faster breakeven. The asset light nature of clinics along with higher return ratios has helped Aster expand its network of clinics rapidly without impacting its balance sheet.
Revenues increased by 11% to Rs. 453 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs. 410 crore in Q1FY18. EBITDA increased 59% from Rs. 34 crore in Q1FY18 to Rs. 54 crore in Q1FY19. The EBITDA margin was at 11.8% in Q1FY19 compared to 8.3% in Q1FY18. This performance was driven by ramp up in new clinics set up in GCC states in the recent past and increase in footfalls from existing clinics.
Pharmacies
Revenues increased by 20% to Rs. 472 crore in Q1FY19 from Rs. 394 crore in Q1FY18. EBITDA increased 16% from Rs. 25 crore in Q1FY18 to Rs. 29 crore in Q1FY19. The EBITDA margin was at 6.1% in Q1FY19 compared to 6.2% in Q1FY18.
Medical Excellence Highlights
Since inception, Aster DM Healthcare has been in continuous pursuit to push boundaries of excellence in health care and cater to the needs of patients, thereby setting global benchmarks in the field of medicine and patient care. It has accomplished numerous milestones and performed several surgeries that were “firsts”. Mentioned below are some of the significant achievements, in the quarter under review, that are a testament to our clinical excellence:
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Highlights
The Company strongly believes that profit is a by-product and not the aim in healthcare, as a result of which there are key initiatives to give back to the society. Through the initiatives undertaken by Aster Volunteers Global Programme and the Aster DM Foundation, around 142,614 lives were touched in Q1. Some of the key highlights include:
Since the launch of the programme, 738,610 lives have been touched since date.
Awards and Service Excellence Highlights
The Company has received several endorsements; some of which were:
Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 20 hospitals, 112 clinics and 213 pharmacies. These are manned by our 17,600+ employees from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.
For more information about us, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|
Sreenath Reddy, Group CFO Aster DM Healthcare,
|
Lavanya Mandal, Head of PR and Internal Communications Aster DM Healthcare,
|
Gavin Desa,
|
Vikram Rajput,
|
Ajith Henry,
|
Surbhi Jain,