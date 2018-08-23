Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, one of the most advanced multi-specialty tertiary care hospitals in Maharashtra, launched Mazor Robotic Spine Surgery Systems for patients requiring spine surgery. Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai would be the first hospital in Western India to offer this advanced minimally invasive robotic system for the benefit of patients.

The Robotic Spine Surgery Systems, helps in increasing the accuracy in minimally invasive spine surgery through 3D mapping of the area to be operated. This enables surgeons to perform surgeries such as spinal fusion surgery, complex deformity and revision spine surgeries in conditions like degenerative disc diseases causing back pain, spinal stenosis, fractures, and tumours, it offers more precision as compared to traditional open surgery. The increased accuracy also helps reduce the radiation exposure for patients. Additionally, there is less post-operative pain and quicker recovery.

Expanding on the robotics system, Dr. Ram Chaddha, Senior Consultant, Spine Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai said, “The Robotic Spine Surgery Systems, technology is internationally acclaimed for being the safest, most accurate minimally-invasive technology for spinal surgical procedures. It has been successfully used by 100s of surgeons in over 27,000 patient procedures as well as for placing over 190,000 implants precisely. It has many advantages over traditional spine surgery with improved accuracy, greater consistency in screw placement, lesser chance of complications, early recovery, etc. all of which lead to more benefits for the patient in terms of long-term success of the procedure.”

Dr. Agnivesh Tikoo, Consultant, Spine Surgeons, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Spine surgery is traditionally done as 'open surgery' with a long incision that allows visualisation and access to the area being operated. Technological advances like the Mazor robotic system enable a minimally invasive approach without many incisions. Besides being safer due to less exposure to radiation during the surgery, the recovery time is also less as there is less trauma to the spinal muscles during the operation. Blood loss is significantly less. The small incisions also give a better cosmetic effect. All considered, the technology offers major benefits to the patient.”

Dr. Narendra Trivedi, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, said, “This is a landmark for our Navi Mumbai hospital and is in line with our aim to equip our doctors with the latest in advanced medical technology to deliver the best of medical and surgical care to our patients. Across Apollo Hospitals, the patient is at the centre of all our initiatives, as we work towards providing the best of world-class treatment at an affordable cost, and the introduction of the Robotic Spine Surgery Systems, is in furtherance of this objective.”