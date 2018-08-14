JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
The Onam celebrations are incomplete without the elaborate Onam sadhya meal. Experience an authentic culinary journey to the state of Kerala and only at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu from 15th to 27th August, 2018. A specially designed buffet spread by the expert team of chefs will treat guests to an elaborate spread of traditional delicacies, with recipes hailing straight from the archives of the kitchens of Kerala.
Restaurant: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
For enquiries, please contact us on: +91 22 6693 3277
Gregory Francis,
|Image Caption : Lotus Cafe
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Kerala Chicken Fry
|click for high-res image