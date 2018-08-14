JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Tuesday, August 14, 2018 2:41PM IST (9:11AM GMT)   NASDAQ:MAR(NASDAQ:MAR) A Celebration of Food, Fun and Flowering Prosperity at the Lotus Cafe This Onam Celebrated in a grand manner in the state of Kerala, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu brings this 10-day festival of Onam to Mumbai   Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Experience an authentic culinary journey to the state of Kerala and only at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu from 15th to 27th August, 2018.  

The Onam celebrations are incomplete without the elaborate Onam sadhya meal. Experience an authentic culinary journey to the state of Kerala and only at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu from 15th to 27th August, 2018. A specially designed buffet spread by the expert team of chefs will treat guests to an elaborate spread of traditional delicacies, with recipes hailing straight from the archives of the kitchens of Kerala.
 
Hosting patrons for supper, the delectable buffet lineup will feature authentic preparations like Cabbage Thoran, Achinga Mezhukkupuratty, Beetroot Pachdi, Cholam Fry, Malabari Urlaikilangu, Cauliflower Milagu perattu, Achinga Thoran, Pavakka Mulaku patty and a few more served with Idyapam, Brown Rice, Curry Leaf Rice and Kallappam. Wrapping up this scrumptious savory feast are piping hot bowls of Pariappu Payasam infused with the goodness of molten jaggery and rich blends of chopped dry fruits.
 
Commenting on this special buffet spread for Onam, Chef Vishal Atreya, Executive Chef says, "Kerala is home to ancient spices and traditional recipes that have been handed down from one generation to another. The menu draws inspiration from the domestic kitchens of the Malabari coastland to celebrate the festival of harvest. In an endeavor to capture the true essence of this tropical state, the dinner buffet at Lotus Cafe will be an enriching experience for our guests going beyond just gastronomy."

Restaurant: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu
Date: 15th– 27th August 2018
Time: 07:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Pricing: INR 2,500/- plus taxes

For enquiries, please contact us on: +91 22 6693 3277

