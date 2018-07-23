YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing company has announced that YASH QuickManufacture+ (Cloud for discrete), a packaged solution that addresses the specific business needs of fast-growing mid-sized discrete manufacturing companies in India, has been reviewed and qualified as an SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution for SAP® Business ByDesign®.

Speaking at the occasion, MVR Kumar, Head- India Business Group, YASH Technologies said, "Midsized discrete manufacturers are experiencing challenges such as capacity management, synchronized supply and demand, production control, planned warehousing while ensuring compliance with GST & other statutory taxes. YASH QuickManufacture+ is a perfect choice as it provides a scalable, flexible and adaptable solution which is future ready.” Highlighting the compelling value that the solution delivers, he added, “It enables organizations to operate with greater agility, make profitable decisions and accelerate their journey to the digital world.”

Architected by YASH’ domain experts with rich and varied expertise across discrete manufacturing industries, YASH's QuickManufacture+ (Cloud for Discrete), harnesses the power of industry best practices, streamlines core business processes and drives efficiencies throughout the enterprise.



YASH was an early SAP Business ByDesign partner and built a strong presence in providing Business ByDesign deployment and support services. As one of the largest SAP service providers globally with extensive Infrastructure, Cloud, and Digital capabilities, YASH has emerged as the Partner of choice for mid-sized organizations that are looking to streamline core business processes, drive revenue growth and transform themselves.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive IT Business Transformation. As a leading technology service and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global organizations, the company leverages technology and flexible business models to enable innovation and business value throughout each customer’s enterprise. YASH customer-centric engagement and managed services delivery framework integrate specialized domain and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and solution offerings to provision application, infrastructure, and end-user-focused Right-Sourcing services. Headquartered in the U.S., with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization.

For more information about YASH Technologies, please visit www.yash.com or email [email protected]