With an aim to tap the potential of composites industry and promote wider application of advanced composites, Techtextil India 2019 slated from 20 – 22 November, 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai launches the World of Composites, a dedicated pavilion that aims to bring the stalwarts of the composite industry from India and across the world. Techtextil India is the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens in India and for the region, offering solutions from the entire textile value chain for all industry applications.



Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd, said “In response to the industry’s growing need for composite solutions and innovative engineering, we are pleased to announce the launch of World of Composites which will take place alongside Techtextil India 2019. While there is a great scope for the composites industry to cater to the global market, the most significant growth driver for the trade and technology of composites is the huge untapped potential of the domestic market which will gain momentum through this platform.”



Composites are an integral part of modern and advanced manufacturing sectors. From underwater marines to high-performance aircrafts, there is increased demand for lightweight, clean materials across market segments and composite materials have been identified as a key cross-cutting technology for manufacturing. The major factors fuelling the growth of the composites market across the globe are the increasing use of composites in the wind energy, aerospace, automobile and defence applications. In India, the composite industry has a strong manufacturing base and with an extensive scope of applications in automobile, defence, marine engineering and infrastructure sectors. India has made tremendous progress in wind power sector wherein composite consumption has exceeded in comparison with most developed countries.



The combination of World of Composites and Techtextil India will open gates to a gamut of opportunities for exploring new business ventures with the most high-potential manufacturing sectors across the country to witness cutting edge technology and end to end solutions.





The Indian composites market is expected to touch USD 2 billion by 2021 with major industry growth drivers being government projects like smart cities development, sanitation and water infrastructure development projects, and renewable energy projects. Industry growth is predicted at a CAGR of 14 per cent. With this nature of demand, the World of Composites will be a top choice for product sourcing for industries like automobile and ancillary manufacturers, wind energy, aerospace and defence, construction, marine, electrical and electronics, etc. which constitute major end user applications of composites covering all the key segments.



Press information and photographic material

www.techtextil-india.in.messefrankfurt.com



Links to websites

Facebook: www.facebook.com/techtextilIND

Twitter: https://twitter.com/techtextilindia