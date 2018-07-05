WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 19, 2018.



Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 19, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2019 first quarter ended June 30, 2018 on the teleconference.



To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 8939945.



A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 8939945, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.