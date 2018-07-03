WBR Corp, a leading brand consulting company in India organized Asia Real Estate Excellence Summit 2018 in New Delhi on June 30, 2018 at Hotel Vivanta by Taj Dwarka. This ceremony was organized with an aim to recognize the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals from the Real Estate, Infrastructure and Construction sectors. The main motive of the event was to promote construction industry in India.

WBR Corp Asia Real Estate Excellence Summit 2018 is a platform to recognize varied organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc.

The ceremony was meant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of our future generation. The winners of the event were decided on comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted over the period of last six months. The winners were felicitated by celebrity guest Ms. Mugdha Godse, Bollywood actor and model.

"Continuing growth in different sectors requires excellent performance by new entrepreneurs and expansion of existing businesses," Ms. Mugdha Godse, Bollywood actress said on the occasion. Entrepreneurs, professionals, education and real estate institutions and small and medium enterprises are playing an important role in employment generation.



Asia Real Estate Excellence Awards 2018 were conferred to:



GVK Group, Sobha Limited, Vascon Engineers Limited, Puravankara Limited, Ms. Sunita Kohli, Oberoi Realty, Tufwud Doors & Accessories Pvt. Ltd., Trump Towers, Gurugram, Flipspaces Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd., Signum Group, Morphogenesis, Prestige Group Inc., Central Park Resorts, PS Group, Trump Tower Kolkata etc.



"The growing number of organizations and professionals participating in our felicitation programs is a testimony to the fact that our efforts result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of our winners. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services they offer as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards,” said Ms. S Gupta, director of WBR Corp.