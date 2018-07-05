Creative Concepts Films
|
Manmeet Singh holds a very special place in Indian cinema and has played many important character roles in films over the last two decades. And interestingly, in that entire time span, he never took up a role in any film which had any jokes on Sikhs or portrayed Sardar’s doing anything that is forbidden or not appreciated in the religion. Now, Singh has taken his legacy forward by penning and lending his voice to Asli Sardarji, a song which celebrates the true spirit of being a Sikh.
The song has been composed by Birgi Veerz, Directed by Pankaj Verma and also features Amritpal Singh Billa, Atvinder Singh, Apinderdeep Singh and Sahajdeep Singh. The song has been launched on YouTube channel by the name Asli Sardarji. Singer & Lyrics – Manmeet Singh Produced By – Amarjeet Singh Chawla & Sunmeet Kaur Supported by Kawaldeep Singh Sahni and Tanu Singh
|
Sudhanshu Kumar,
|Image Caption : Veteran actor Manmeet Singh’s song, Asli Sardarji, celebrates the real spirit of Sikhism
|Click for Real Image
|Video Caption : Veteran actor Manmeet Singh’s song, Asli Sardarji, celebrates the real spirit of Sikhism
|https://www.youtube.com/embed/sDmGo-lapho