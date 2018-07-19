Wok Express, one of India’s leading Pan Asian QSR brands, has introduced an all new category to its ever-evolving menu – ‘Value Woks’. Priced at Rs. 55 onwards for the vegetarian variant and Rs. 85 onwards for the chicken variant, Value Woks promise to live up to their name – value for money, tasty and wholesome bowls of saucy rice and noodles, cooked to perfection! Patrons can now choose from four new set wok combinations – the all new sauce, Desi Chilli with Ramen Noodles & Onion / Capsicum, the crowd favourite, Teriyaki with Steamed Rice & Carrots and the classic, Schezwan with Steamed Rice & French Beans. With the serving size same as the personal wok, patrons can now enjoy their tasty woks at an affordable price!

Aayush Agrawal, Director – Lenexis Foodworks (Wok Express’ parent company) says, “We chose to launch an all new category – Value Woks, keeping in mind our customers’ discerning palate. By introducing an economical product, we’re looking to reach out to a wider audience, without compromising on either taste or portion sizes. The value woks, although priced at Rs. 55/85 onwards, are portioned just as Personal Woks. This category will now allow us to reach our bigger, untapped customer base, allow for new customers to come into the fold while also encourage repeat orders. Additionally, we’re also confident this category will allow our customers to taste new dishes, new combinations – all the while retaining the promise of value for money and tasty food!”



Wok Express recently celebrated its third anniversary amidst much fanfare – considering it hit a massive milestone of having sold 1 Million Woks in three years and counting! Also, with the recently launched all new restaurant in Pune recently, Wok Express is now 26 restaurants strong – 25 restaurants catering to the Mumbai, New Mumbai, Vasai-Virar & Thane areas and 1 in the Pimple Saudagar area of Pune. Incidentally, the brand also plans to launch two more restaurants in Pune this quarter, further strengthening its presence in the Maharashtra market. This, the brand believes, is also a training ground for its plans to launch in Delhi, Hyderabad & Bangalore in the near future. Its aim has always been to be present across all metros and successfully open about 100 more restaurants in the next 3 years.



About Wok Express



Wok Express is India’s only Pan Asian Food QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) brand revolutionizing the way this cuisine is consumed and delivered. Having started in May 2015 with the first outlet at Pali Naka, Bandra, it soon expanded to Churchgate and BKC in the same year. In a short span of three years, the brand has established 25 outlets in Mumbai, and 1 in Pune. Known for the famous ‘Make your own wok’ they offer guests a fun ambience and delicious menu consisting of a wide range of Pan Asian cuisines which predominantly includes Thai, Chinese, Japanese & Burmese food. Woks are served in a variety of sizes like Personal, Medium & Large. Personal Woks are made for patrons with a comparatively smaller appetite, the medium sized woks for the ones with the regular appetite and the large woks are for patrons who love to indulge. Apart from this, the menu also includes delicious Dumplings, Bao, Appetizers, Main Course, Rice & Noodles and Bubble Teas. Wok Express plans to increase its presence to over 100 locations & enter new markets including Delhi, Hyderabad & Bengaluru in the near future.