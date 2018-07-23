In the recent years, with the rapid integration of internet in the retail sector, e-commerce has witnessed a significant boost. As a result, more and more brands are going online to grab the attention of the customers. However, customers prefer a platform that offers a vast range of products at attractive rate and convenience of purchase. Bajaj Finserv EMI store is first of its kind portal that enables customers to shop from the gamut of products offered by the retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city.



Ever since the introduction of Bajaj Finserv online EMI Store, the platform has witnessed a large number of EMI Card customers purchasing their preferred consumer durable and electronic products across categories like Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Air Conditioners, Microwave ovens, Televisions, Washing Machines, and Refrigerators.

Customers can use their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail the facility of No Cost EMI on all products available on this online shopping platform.

This e-commerce platform works on a hyper-local model that enables the customers to view offers on products from local retailers located in their vicinity.

Following are the top 5 reasons to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: –

4-Hour Delivery

Customers can enjoy the benefits of 4-hour delivery on select products available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Hyperlocal Business Model

Bajaj Finserv EMI Store works on hyper-local business model wherein customers can compare, select and order products available from the nearest retailers

Zero Down Payment

Bajaj Finserv offers customers an option to purchase select products on zero down payment i.e. customers need not pay anything while purchasing the products of their choice, they only need to repay their EMIs on time

No Cost EMI

All products available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI store can be purchased using the No Cost EMI facility. There a wide range of EMI plans available from which customers can choose the one that suits their requirements the best.

Doorstep Demo

Across select locations, customers can avail the facility of doorstep demonstration of selected products available on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. This enables them to understand the complete functionality of the products they have purchased

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 19 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

