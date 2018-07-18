Tejas Networks [BSE: 540595, NSE: TEJASNET] today announced that it has implemented a high-capacity 100G DWDM network for MCM Telecom in Mexico. MCM Telecom is a premier enterprise service provider offering corporate internet, unified communications, dedicated links, data center and hybrid cloud services.

Founded in 1996, MCM Telecom has been operating one of the most sophisticated telecom networks in Mexico offering high-performance telecom services exclusively for businesses. In 2004, MCM was the first telephony provider in Mexico to offer advanced VoIP services in a cloud model, using carrier-class infrastructure. MCM is one of the most innovative telecom companies in Mexico with several firsts to its credit that includes the first provider in Mexico to have a fully Gigabit Ethernet MAN, the first to deliver layer 2 and layer 3 transport, and the first to deliver 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps ports to clients.

“As a premier provider of telecommunication services to businesses in Mexico, we seek to partner with vendors offering cutting-edge technology solutions to evolve our state-of-the-art networks and deliver new high-value service offerings. After evaluating multiple equipment vendors we picked Tejas Networks for both our Metro and Inter-city optical network rollouts across Mexico. Tejas has an innovative Converged Packet Optical (CPO) portfolio enabling the delivery of a versatile mix of resilient and high-quality MEF CE2.0 services for connectivity.” said Mr. Mark Hilton, COO of MCM Telecom.

“With the emergence of cloud-based applications and massive web-scale data centers, service providers are witnessing a surge in demand for high-capacity and ultra-reliable connections from enterprises,” said Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD, Tejas Networks. "We are delighted to work with MCM in building a world-class optical infrastructure that can fully meet their evolving network requirements. We see exciting growth opportunities in Mexico and we are deepening our commitment to the market with additional investments.”

Kumar Sivarajan, ‎Chief Technology Officer, Tejas Networks, added, “Enterprise demand for ubiquitous and ultra-fast connectivity has never been stronger. Growing adoption of video and digitalization of businesses is accelerating this trend and calls for advanced network solutions. Tejas offers a versatile suite of packet optical products that enable highly scalable and agile networks with low lifecycle cost of ownership which are a perfect fit for telcos experiencing unprecedented traffic growth in their networks.”

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 70 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 341 patents.

