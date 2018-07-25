Surana Group of Hospitals has organized a Concessional Medical Camp of one month for Knee Replacement Surgery at their 4 Group Hospitals, viz. MPCT Hospital-Navi Mumbai, Surana Sethia Hospital- Chembur, Surana Hospital – Malad (W) and SS Hospital –Thane. The Medical Camp shall be operational from 18th July to 17th August 2018.

Traditionally, CoCr (Cobalt Chromium) Knee Implants are used for knee replacements for the last 50 years. Recently, a new knee implant with a special coating and unique patented technology was launched in Mumbai. This new implant has TiNbN coating (Titanium Niobium Nitride coating), which gives the implant a golden appearance as well as longer life span.

Dr. Prince Surana, CEO of Surana Group of Hospitals, while praising the efforts of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, stated that the cost of knee implants have been brought down in the interest of general public by the present Modi Govt. like other medical consumables. This has direct impact on the cost of Knee Replacement Surgery. The total cost of Knee Replacement Surgery including hospitalization, medicines, consumables etc. has now considerably reduced over the period of time. During the one month Medical Camp, it will be reduced further.

He further informed that the total cost of Knee Replacement Surgery for the patient, which would have normally come around Rs. 3.00 Lakh, with this new specially coated (TiNbn) Knee Implant, will get reduced to Rs. 1.50 Lakh during one month Medical Camp at all the four Surana Group of Hospitals. Similarly, the total cost of Knee Replacement Surgery for the patient, with traditional CoCr Knee Implant, which would have normally come around Rs. 2.50 Lakh would get reduced to Rs. 1.25 Lakh during the Medical Camp. Thus, the price gap for superior path breaking surgery with the latest coated Knee Implant as compared to traditional knee implant has further narrowed down and has become affordable.

Thanks to the policy of Modi Govt., the cost of new specially coated knee implants (with TiNbN coating), which used to cost in the range of Rs.1.80Lakh to 2.30 Lakh, has come down in the range of Rs. 70000 to Rs. 80,000. Similarly, cost of old CoCr knee implants, which used to cost around Rs. 1.25 Lakh, has now drastically come down in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000.

Mr. D C Surana, Chairman of Surana Group of Hospitals strongly believes that health care should be provided as per global standards and latest trends at an economical and affordable price to the patients in India.

Keeping the same vision in mind, Dr. Prince Surana stated that Surana Group of Hospitals possesses one of the best infrastructures as per the Global Standards like Laminar Flow Operating Theater, Best and Skilled Team of Doctors, Trained Staff, Dedicated Team of Anesthetist, Physiotherapist as well as Leading and the Best Joint Replacement Surgeons in Mumbai who use latest techniques like Computer Assisted Navigation, Muscle Sparing, Stitchless, Sutureless Minimal Invasive Surgeries along with Cruciate Retaining Knee which results in Speedy Recovery and Early Discharge of the patients, thus reducing their stay and cost at the hospital.

Dr. Santosh Shetty, one of the leading and the best hip and knee replacement surgeon in Mumbai, who uses Computer Navigation Technology and has been performing joint replacement surgeries for more than 15 years, is one of the First Joint Replacement Surgeons in Suburban Mumbai to do a Bilateral (both knee) Gold Knee Replacement by using this latest patented path-breaking technology. He informs that this new implant with TiNbN coating gives the implant golden appearance with hardest surface and least wear property, increasing the life span of this implant.

According to Dr. Shetty, the life span may increase to 25 years to 30 years as against normal life span of around 15 to 20 years for traditional CoCr implants. It can be highly recommended and could be considered for those who need long term survivorship and best performance along with least allergic reactions due to its anti-allergic properties.

